Idaho State hangs on, beats FBS Nevada 30-28 (Sep 16, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Matt Peterson fell on top of an onside kick with less than a minute to play, preserving Idaho State’s 30-28 victory, its first over an FBS opponent since 2000, and foiling a Nevada comeback Saturday night.

Parker Johnson kicked three field goals and Tanner Gueller passed for a pair of touchdowns as Idaho State (2-1) built a 30-7 lead before Nevada (0-3) closed with three unanswered touchdowns.

Gueller passed for 269 yards and Michael Dean added 133 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Kaymen Cureton went 19 for 33 for 205 yards and three touchdowns for Nevada, including a pair of TD strikes to Wyatt Demps – of 10 and 3 yards – in a 153-yard fourth quarter as the Wolfpack closed to within two points.

A two-point conversion pass failed with 58 seconds remaining and ISU, which had lost 27 straight games to FBS opponents, recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Nevada outgained Idaho State 423-383 in total yards, but lost three turnovers and the Bengals sacked Cureton four times.

