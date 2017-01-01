Huskie With ‘Bring On Bama’ Sign Changes Her Mind And Sign

We all saw the picture of a Washington Huskie fan holding up a sign that said “BRING ON BAMA”, but the sign she was holding after the Peach Bowl told a different story.

We all saw this picture, it was everywhere leading up to the Peach Bowl.

But after the Peach Bowl the sign seems to have changed…

That’s just fantastic. Way to go to that Huskie fan for having a great sense of humor about it all. That’s the kind of fan you want to be, love your team, but also don’t take it all too seriously.

Bama fans of course responded to all the “We Want Bama” signs like you knew they would.

You sure?

‘You wanted Bama, now what?’ reads the best Playoff semifinal sign was https://t.co/uq0egLrLfp pic.twitter.com/IMTFNQ5VeK — Nascar_News (@_Nascar_News_) January 1, 2017

Now you go home I think.

Really?

You got what you asked for fam.

I actually love all the “We Want Bama” coming from other fanbases. It shows that Alabama is the top of college football. Nobody is talking about wanting Tennessee. And Tennessee, who gets Alabama every year, don’t ever say they want Bama.

“We Want Bama” has become a part of college football culture, you can’t get away from it, so you need to embrace it.

It was great seeing a Huskie with a good sense of humor about the game… because these fans are super angry about the game online and it’s hilarious.

