Hunter Records Strong Performance in All-American Game

Virginia Tech top 2017 target Devon Hunter took part in the Army All-American Game on Saturday afternoon, and recorded a strong performance in the East All-Stars’ 27-17 victory over the West All Stars in the latest installment of the prospect showcase in San Antonio, Texas.

The 6’1″ 205 lbs. 4-star safety, donning the number 31 in honor of his idol, Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, recorded a game-high four tackles in the win, and took to Twitter after the game to express his excitement with the performance.

Blessed beyond blessed to have the most tackles in the US Army All American Game ✊???????? pic.twitter.com/04SO9xw2xK — 7️⃣ Hunter (@devonhunter11) January 8, 2017

While a number of players announced verbal commitments on Saturday afternoon throughout the game, Hunter was one of the few that chose to hold off on his decision.

Hunter set an original decision date for Christmas Eve, but called off the date about a month prior, citing that he needed a bit more time to mull over where he will play college football.

Hunter is still being pursued aggressively by the Hokies, North Carolina, Florida, Auburn, and Alabama, but many recruiting services believe that Virginia Tech is firmly entrenched with as good a chance as any to land Hunter when he makes his final decision.

While Hunter has not said definitively where he would go to school, Hokies fans were quite excited on Saturday when this picture began to circulate on social media during the post-game:

If the Hokies are able to ultimately land Hunter, it would be a fitting end to Justin Fuente’s first full recruiting cycle as head coach, which could result in a Top 30 class before it is all said and done.

Stick with Fighting Gobbler for the latest on Devon Hunter’s recruitment, as the decision is expected to come before National Signing Day on February 1st.

