Huesman faces challenging first schedule at Richmond

(STATS) – The road portion of the schedule is particularly tough for new Richmond football coach Russ Huesman as the Spiders look to the 2017 season.

Richmond announced an 11-game schedule on Tuesday, including five home games at Robins Stadium and two matchups against former Spiders’ head coaches.

The Spiders, who reached the FCS quarterfinals before finishing 10-4 this past season, will open the Huesman era on Aug. 31 at Southland Conference champion Sam Houston State. It will be the first meeting between the two FCS powers.

The Spiders will then travel to Patriot League power Colgate on Sept. 9 before hosting MEAC member Howard and new coach Mike London on Sept. 16. London and Huesman won the FCS national title together at Richmond in 2008, with Huesman serving as London’s defensive coordinator.

The rest of the schedule features CAA Football games, including home dates against Elon (Sept. 23), Albany (Oct. 7), Stony Brook (Oct. 28, Homecoming) and rival William & Mary (Nov. 18).

When Richmond hits the road for conference action, it will travel to Towson (Oct. 14); Delaware (Oct. 21), whose new coach, Danny Rocco, was the Spiders’ head coach the last five seasons; Villanova (Nov. 4); and James Madison (Nov. 11), which won both the CAA and FCS national titles this past season.

The 56-year-old Huesman went 59-37 as Chattanooga’s coach the last eight seasons. He was hired at Richmond on Dec. 14.

—=

2017 Richmond Schedule

Aug. 31, at Sam Houston State

Sept. 9, at Colgate

Sept. 16, Howard

Sept. 23, Elon*

Oct. 7, Albany*

Oct. 14, at Towson*

Oct. 21, at Delaware*

Oct. 28, Stony Brook* (Homecoming)

Nov. 4, at Villanova*

Nov. 11, at James Madison*

Nov. 18, William & Mary*

* – CAA Football game