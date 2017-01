(STATS) – Howard coach Mike London will make his debut against UNLV on Sept. 2 in Las Vegas, the first-ever meeting between the schools.

London was named Howard’s coach Jan. 9. He was the head coach at Richmond in 2008 and ’09, winning the FCS national title in his first season, and Virginia from 2010-15.

He is seeking to lift a Bison program that finished 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the MEAC last season.