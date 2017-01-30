How Rare is a 5 Star Recruit? Why Saban Should Amaze You.

How rare is a 5 star recruit? 4 star? Read on and learn why you should be amazed at the job Nick Saban and company have done with recruiting at Alabama.

National Signing Day is on February 1st and Alabama has been working since February 2nd of last year to make sure they bring in enough blue chip recruits to gamble on another national championship bid in 2017. Alabama is expected to sign an unprecedented 7th #1 recruiting class in a row Wednesday. This incoming recruit class may not only be the best class ever under Nick Saban but the best class ever recruited in the history of college football.

Alex Kirshner did a report for SB Nation about how rare these 5 star players are in the college football world. The breakdown is worth sharing again before Saban makes signing them look easy on Wednesday.

Alex reports that In 2013, the NCAA counted 310,465 high school seniors playing football. There are more than a million if you count underclassmen. Let’s round that to 300,000 to make the math easier and look at the stars.

Do The Math

Breakdown of high school players’ recruiting stars 5 stars 33 4 stars 354 3 stars 1,202 2 stars, 1 star, unrated 298,111* 2016 class data via Rivals

According to the NCAA only 6.5 percent of high school players will go on to play in college and only 2.5 percent will play at a Division 1 school. Of that entire 6.5% lucky enough to get on the field during college only 1.6% will go on to play in the pros.

That makes the percentage of high school to NFL odds look about the same as getting struck by lightning while being attacked by a shark.

The odds of being a 3 star recruit of better = 0.6%

The odds of being a 4 or 5 star recruit = 0.13%

The odds of being a 5 star recruit = 0.01%

Now for the fun part:

Alabama already has five 5 star recruits and five 4 star recruits ENROLLED early and on campus right now. There are 9 more hard committed 4 stars ready to pick up a pen on National Signing Day.

I propose we drop confetti on National Signing Day too.

If Alabama’s recruiting class were any more rare Bigfoot Hunters would do a live remote from National Signing Day. Nick Saban and company have done an amazing job attracting big names to Alabama and developing their talent all the way to the NFL draft.

2017 is going to be an exciting year for Bama fans and a sad one for Vols and that sounds great to me. What do you think about this class?

