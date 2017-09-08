Houston Baptist beats crosstown rival Texas Southern 24-17 (Sep 07, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) James Brown ran for 118 yards and had a 33-yard touchdown with 2:12 remaining to help Houston Baptist hold off crosstown rival Texas Southern 24-17 on Thursday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Brown’s score up the middle led to the Huskies’ 17th straight point of the second half. Texas Southern answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Darvin Kidsy’s 9-yard touchdown grab with 23 seconds left.

Houston Baptist recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock with one play.

Bailey Zappe threw for 248 yards, and had two total touchdowns for Houston Baptist (1-1). He connected with Ethan Fry for a 60-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskies a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, and Zappe scored on a short run in the third for a 14-10 lead. Fry made three catches for 88 yards.

Jay Christophe passed for one touchdown and ran for another score for Texas Southern (0-2).

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25