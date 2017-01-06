Hokies Land JUCO Transfer

The Hokies have two young quarterbacks in their system already, but on Friday afternoon they landed a JUCO transfer in AJ Bush.

The Hokies staff made a trip to Iowa Western Community College to land a transfer quarterback and it didn’t take long for them to get a decision. AJ Busch went to Twitter on Friday to verbally announce he was transferring to Virginia Tech.

God has has blessed me.Thankful to say Ive been offered and committed to play at Virginia tech university!! #hokies 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0J7VsTzAp6 — Aj Bush (@ajbush23) January 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Virginia Tech were the only programs that offered, as Bush was once a Nebraska Cornhusker. Before committing to Nebraska, Bush was a three-star recruit out of high school with offers from Temple, Wake Forest, Troy, Boston College, Kansas State, Marshall and Cincinnati.

He is eligible for January enrollment and will certainly be in position to battle for the starting spot in the coming year after Jerod Evans announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. However, with the likes of Hendon Hooker and Josh Jackson already in the fold for Justin Fuente’s offense, but adding another quarterback won’t hurt.

While at Iowa Western Community College, Bush passed for 602 yards on 114 pass attempts and only completed 45.6 percent of those. He also threw eight interceptions, however Bush did run for 285 yards and five touchdowns.

Bush will attend spring camp with the Hokies and is expected to compete for the starting job, but lets not get him confused with a Evans-like JUCO transfer. Bush isn’t anywhere near the Evans-like material, but he could be a diamond in the rough for the Hokies.

A report from Nebraska did state that Bush left the team on good terms but wanted to go somewhere where he could play right away. Mike Riley said last year he talked with Bush and his family last August to try to keep him in the fold, but understood his decision to leave the program.

