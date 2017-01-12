Hokies Land Another Transfer

On Wednesday night Ryan Willis announced he would be leaving the Kansas football team to join the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Willis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Overland Park, played in seven games for KU with two starts last season, completing 62 percent of his passes for 811 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As a transfer who has not graduated, Willis will have to sit out a year of competition, although he’ll be able to practice with Virginia Tech this year and can use it as a redshirt season, with two years to play starting in 2018.

AJ Bush, who transferred last week was recently at Nebraska and Iowa Western Community College will join Willis as a transfer-commit for the Hokies. They will join a quaterback position that includes redshirt freshman Josh Jackson, Hendon Hooker and a pair of walk-ons, Jack Click and Chase Mummau.

As for Willis, in his first year with the Jayhawks’ he set school records in passing yards (1,719) and touchdowns (nine) after being pressed into duty following three quarterback injuries in 2015. Willis, who suffered a set back last year is still recovering from a wrist injury.

Prior to officially committing to Kansas, Willis had Big 12 offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State, but chose the Jayhawks, getting into ten games as a true freshman. He was rated as a three-star recruit out of high school according to 247 Sports.

“Excited to announce that I am transferring from the University of Kansas to Virginia Tech,” Willis announced on his Twitter.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Willis informed Kansas head coach David Beaty of his decision during a phone call Wednesday night.

It is unclear on how Willis will fit into Justin Fuente’s system with the amount of quarterbacks they have lined up already, but when 2018 comes around he could be competing for the starting job.

This article originally appeared on