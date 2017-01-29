Hogs Get A Second Defender In One Day

The Arkansas Razorbacks went from having no defensive line commits to having two commits on Sunday.

The Arkansas Razorback recruiting class was starting to look a bit scary. When a decommitment happened early in the week, the Hogs were left with no DL commits for 2017.

On Sunday, Arkansas got their first recruit with David Porter and then, later on, got great news from JuCo DE/DT Melvin Johnson. Johnson made his public commitment in the afternoon

The three-star JuCo defensive tackle is listed as 6-5 and 285 lbs on 247sports.com. He made a statement on his commitment on twitter at around 4:30 p.m.

Melvin had offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Toledo, and Arkansas. 247 gives him a .8033 composite and ranks him 28th at his position and 44th in the state of Nevada.

Johnson said in his statement that he is “110% committed to the University of Arkansas.” He also thanked Coach E.K. Franks and head coach Bret Bielema, as well as the whole Razorback coaching staff, for believing in him.

It was great to have one DL commit after having zero but to get two in one day made some fans feel much better. It was looking kinda scary for years to come if the Hogs couldn’t close the deal with anyone.

