Hilarious Ohio State Fiesta Bowl Highlight Video

Have you seen the hot highlights of Ohio State’s Fiesta Bowl game? Relive all the Buckeye magic in this hilarious video.

Bobby Wesson is known for his hilarious videos, but he may have outdone himself with this one. Bobby has put together the ultimate Ohio State Fiesta Bowl highlight video.

Enjoy all this Buckeye goodness!

We fell out of our chair laughing, that’s just good stuff. Go Buckeyes! We think it’s really great that Bobby included all the highlights from Ohio State’s appearance in the Big 10 Championship Game too.

Now we all know the real reason that Ohio State didn’t show up for the Fiesta Bowl was that they didn’t want to have to play Alabama, but this is sure to ruffle some Buckeye feathers. It wasn’t just a shutout, it was THE shutout.

How much do you think Urban Meyer wants to spend time with his family this week? Do you think he’s having some mysterious chest pains yet?

Please don’t tell Cowherd or Skip Bayless about this.

Urban Meyer: better all-around coach than Saban. Calls own plays. Saban needed Kiffin. Saban's specialty – D – has been torched too often. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2016

If you’re a college football fan and you’re not following Bobby Wesson on Facebook I don’t know what you’re doing with your life. Bobby’s videos and antics could make even the meanest defensive lineman smile. The guy is a very talented comedian and he loves Alabama football as much as you do, that’s a winning combination.

If you want more on why Ohio State flopped in the big game we have the real scoop on that too.

If you want to see a bunch of fans doubt and talk trash about Alabama and then live to regret it click the link below.

What do you think? Do you have some favorite moments from Ohio State’s flop in the Fiesta Bowl? Share them with us on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on