Highlights Of The Four Alabama Players Heading to SuperBowl 51

Watch highlights of the four former Alabama Football players that are heading to Super Bowl 51.

The four Alabama players suiting up on Super Bowl Sunday are familiar names to the Alabama faithful.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Courtney Upshaw, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Cyrus Jones, Corner, New England Patriots

Dont’a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots

All big names, all built by Bama and all big contributors for their teams that will meet on Feb 5th. Let’s take a look at some of their highlights before they make new ones in Super Bowl 51.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons



Video courtesy of The Highlight Factory

I hope the walls around you are made of stronger stuff than the Packers defense because that Julio highlight reel will make you want to run right through them. It really just doesn’t get any better than that folks – or does it?



It does for me. Roll that beautiful Tide footage! Julio Jones was a 1st round / 6th overall pick in the 2011 draft and although he looks good in red and black he will always be remembered in crimson and white around here. Julio is a 4 time time Pro-Bowler, the 2015 Receiving Yards Leader in the NFL and a National Champion that we will never forget in Alabama.

Courtney Upshaw, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Courtney Upshaw was a 2nd round / 35th overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and is already a Super Bowl Champion with the Baltimore Ravens. He won 2 National Championships with the Crimson Tide as well as All-American honors and for good reason.

Before we get to his highlights let’s watch Courtney Upshaw flip a car.



Video courtesy of Gamma Labs and yes, this was staged. That car actually flipped itself over trying to get away from Courtney Upshaw. I didn’t see it for myself but no one that ever tried to run the ball against him would doubt me. Look at the arms on this beast of a man. If those arms were any thicker they would be on tour with Nicki Minaj. At 6’2 and 272 pounds Courtney is a monster built by Bama and coming to a backfield near you on February 5th.



Video courtesy of Isteez21

He’s got a big football IQ to go with his size as well. He is an intuitive, quick thinking player that always seems to be in the right place against opposing players that quickly regret being there at the wrong time.

Cyrus Jones, Corner, New England Patriots

Video courtesy of Football’s Finest

Cyrus Jones was a 2nd round / 60th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he has been a monster on the Patriots defense ever since he traded in his crimson for blue. Cyrus Jones started his career at Alabama as a receiver and only moved to corner back prior to the 2013 season which makes his success that much more impressive.

The list of Cyrus Jones highlights is longer than the wait for next college football season but my favorite came in the Cotton Bowl playoff game. Jones intercepted a red zone pass from Connor Cook to preserve the 38-0 shutout against Michigan State on his way to winning a 2nd National Championship at Alabama against Clemson.



Give that man the belt! Cyrus Jones earned Defensive MVP honors in that game and you should expect to see more of those built by Bama plays from him on Super Bowl Sunday.

Dont’a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots

Video courtesy of Boston Sports Edit

Dont’a was drafted by the Patriots as the 25th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2012 NFL draft. Like Courtney Upshaw, Dont’a Hightower is already a Super Bowl Champion. Dont’a was also a consensus All-American, a 2 time National Champion and a heavy hitter for the Crimson Tide.

Jalen Hurts and Dont’a Hightower both know that the “Alabama doesn’t start freshman” mantra other schools use to recruit against Bama isn’t true. Hightower started at the Inside Linebacker position in12 games and played all 14 as a true freshman at Alabama in 2008.



Video courtesy of BMiLla

Dont’a has come a long way from his season ending injury against Arkansas in the 2009 season to being a Super Bowl champion and on his way to play for another NFL title.

There’s a lot of hype for this game and we can’t get enough of it. Let us know who you’ve got taking home the trophy on Facebook or in the comments.

Get your crimson friends pumped for the game by sharing this post and reminding them that the NFL is built by BAMA! Roll Tide!

This article originally appeared on