Heisman winner Jackson presents replica trophy to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Lamar Jackson used the Commonwealth’s biggest basketball game to share its biggest football honor with Louisville fans.

Eleven days after becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner, the Cardinals sophomore quarterback unveiled a replica at halftime of Wednesday night’s Kentucky-Louisville showdown for Bluegrass bragging rights.

A sellout crowd roared as Jackson, casually dressed in sweat pants and a red parka, thanked fans and coaches after unveiling the Heisman that will reside on campus. His trophy resides at home in Florida.

Jackson, 19, returned to practice last week after a whirlwind of awards shows and appearances before and after becoming the youngest Heisman winner. The No. 15 Cardinals will face No. 19 LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando.

