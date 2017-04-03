Hearing postponed for Texas teen charged in death of parents

HOUSTON (AP) A court hearing has been postponed for a Texas teenager charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and father, who was a standout linebacker for Texas A&M before a brief NFL career.

A judge Monday delayed the hearing by two weeks. He ordered Antonio Armstrong Jr. to remain in jail in the meantime.

Authorities say Armstrong shot Antonio and Dawn Armstrong inside their townhome in July. They say the teen told investigators an intruder shot his parents.

A juvenile court determined he will stand trial as an adult. He was 16 when the shooting happened.

The elder Armstrong was a first-team All-American who was taken in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft. He had brief stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.