Hawaii Bowl live stream: Watch Hawai’i vs Middle Tennessee online

Here’s how to watch Saturday evening’s Hawaii Bowl between Hawaii and Middle Tennessee online.

The Hawaii Bowl will be an opportunity for Middle Tennessee to take a nice tropical trip south and one in which the Blue Raiders can prove themselves on a national stage. While the Hawaii Bowl isn’t a premier postseason game, the Blue Raiders are working on making a name for themselves.

If Brent Stockstill is healthy for this one, watch out. The sophomore quarterback passed for over 4,000 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2015 and he has the potential to air it out, when necessary. He’s 199 yards away from the 3,000-yard mark this season and he missed the last three games.

Richie James has been his favorite receiver this year, catching 97 passes for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s the only wide out with more than 600 receiving yards. Keep an eye on senior running back I’Tavius Mathers as well.

Hawaii, on the other hand, is rewarded for a 6-7 season with a ‘home’ game in Honolulu. Although the Rainbow Warriors are technically the underdogs, they get to stay home for the holidays.

Dru Brown has been impressive in his first season as the starter for the Rainbow Warriors. He began the season as the backup, but took over in week three and never looked back. He has passed for 2,214 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 62 percent completion rate.

Marcus Kemp has emerged to help the young gunslinger out. He has caught 70 passes for 1,036 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, becoming his favorite target. Brown can also tuck and run with the ball, accruing 283 rushing yards and three scores.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Honolulu, HI

Venue: Aloha Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Hawaii will essentially be playing a home game on Saturday, but Middle Tennessee has had an impressive season and won’t roll over easily.

