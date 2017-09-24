Hart, defense lead way for Georgia St. over Charlotte, 28-0 (Sep 23, 2017)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Penny Hart had a career-high 11 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown to help lead Georgia State to a 28-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Glenn Smith’s 3-yard touchdown run put the Panthers up 7-0 at the end of a 10-play, 66-yard drive. Later, Conner Manning threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Hart to make it 14-0. It was the sixth time that Hart, a redshirt sophomore, has gone over 100 yards receiving.

Georgia State (1-2) sealed the game early in the fourth when Charlotte’s Tommy Doctor blocked Brandon Wright’s 25-yard field goal attempt. After the block, a 49er touched the ball making it live, and Shamarious Gilmore pounced on it in the end zone for a 21-0 advantage.

Hasaan Klugh passed for 179 yards and threw two interceptions – both to Bryan Williams – for Charlotte (0-4).

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25