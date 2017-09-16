Harris leads Rhode Island to 17-10 upset of Harvard (Sep 16, 2017)

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Tyler Harris threw for 235 yards and a touchdown as Rhode Island upset Harvard 17-10 on Saturday to grab its first win of the season and first victory over Harvard in five tries.

Rhode Island (1-2) won just four games in the past three seasons while Harvard lost only four over the same period.

The game was Harvard’s season opener.

Aaron Parker caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, a 51-yarder to stake the Rams to a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Rhode Island’s C.J. Carrick kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:36 left in the half, but the Crimson tied the game on an 8-yard run by Aaron Shampklin on the next series.

Harris sneaked in from the one following a six-play, 69-yard drive for the final score with 1:46 left in the first half.

Charlie Booker III rushed for 139 yards to lead Harvard (0-1).

