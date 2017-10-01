Guyton with 211 yards receiving in North Texas 43-28 win (Sep 30, 2017)
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Mason Fine threw two touchdown passes and North Texas scored 26 straight points in the second and third quarters to rally past Southern Mississippi 43-28 on Saturday night.
After trailing 14-0 and 21-7, Fine ignited the North Texas comeback with a 2-yard pass to Jalen Guyton and, after Trevor Moore’s field goals of 48 and 20 yards, Fine threw a 16-yard pass to Rico Bussey, Jeffery Wilson ran in a score from the 43 and the Mean Green (3-2, 2-0 Conference USA) led 33-21. Wilson ran for two more TDs on a career-high 30 carries for 148 yards.
Guyton has 14 catches for 211 yards, both career bests.
Fine passed for 366 yards, topping 300 for the third time. Moore’s 48-yarder was a season-best.
Southern Mississippi (2-2, 0-1) led 14-0 when Kwadra Griggs threw a 7-yard TD pass to Allenzae Staggers (112 yards receiving) and then ran in from the 4.
