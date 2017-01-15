Gunman who killed football player gets 25 years to life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) A gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old football player outside a New York restaurant has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jesmond Hart ambushed Jamar Paige in a Rochester Parking lot in 2014, shooting him four times.

A jury convicted Hart of second-degree murder in November. He was sentenced Friday in state Supreme Court in Rochester.

The victim was a standout high school football player who went on to play semi-professional football with the Monroe County Sting in the Northeastern Football Alliance. He was survived by an infant son.