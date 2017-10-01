Gueller leads way for Idaho St. in 38-34 win over Cal Poly (Sep 30, 2017)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) Tanner Gueller threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and led a fourth-quarter comeback as Idaho State beat Cal Poly 38-34 on Saturday.

After Casey Sublette’s 29-yard field goal put the Mustangs up 34-24 with 11:50 left, Gueller led Idaho State (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky) on a 65-yard drive in 97 seconds and connected with Michael Dean on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Idaho State’s defense responded with a three-and-out, and on the ensuing drive, Gueller led a 73-yard march culminating in James Madison’s 2-yard touchdown plunge for the game’s final margin.

Madison ran for 78 yards and Gueller added 60 on the ground with a touchdown. Mitch Gueller caught three passes for 125 yards and a score and Dean had six receptions for 121 yards and two TDs.

Khaleel Jenkins led Cal Poly (0-5, 0-2) 202 yards rushing-a school record for quarterbacks-and two rushing scores and added two more through the air. The Mustangs held the ball for almost 39 minutes.

—

