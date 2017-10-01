Gubrud accounts for 6TDs as E. Washington tops Sac St. 52-31 (Sep 30, 2017)

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) Gage Gubrud threw two touchdown passes and had a third receiving, all in the first quarter, and Eastern Washington went on to defeat Sacramento State 52-31 on Saturday.

Gubrud finished with 447 yards, a week after throwing for a school record 549, on 35-of-50 passing and five touchdowns, each to different receivers. Antoine Custer had five catches for 115 yards and ran for another 81 yards, scoring a touchdown rushing and receiving.

Gubrud hit Talolo Limu-Jones from 6 yards to open the scoring and Custer turned a screen pass into a 33-yard touchdown. In between, Gubrud took a pass back from Sam McPherson and went 43 yards to score. The Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky) had 263 yards in the first quarter and finished with 637.

Sacramento State (2-3, 1-1) scored the next 17 points but EWU went 76 yards in a minute, capped by Gubrud’s third TD pass, a 4-yarder to Zach Eagle that made it 28-17 at the half.

Kevin Thompson threw for 253 yards and Jaelin Ratliff had seven catches for 142 yards for the Hornets. Thompson ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

