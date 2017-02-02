Griz seek immediate help in signing class

(STATS) – The Montana brand still sells itself in recruiting because of the football program’s rich history of success.

Yet third-year coach Bob Stitt always reminds his players that can motivate them only so far.

“What we have to remind ourselves and our players is that there are no carry-overs,” Stitt said, “and what they did 10 years ago is not going to have to win football games.”

A 6-5 record last season – which included losses in four of the final five games – has the Grizzlies’ attention this offseason. Stitt and his coaching staff included some transfers in a 22-member recruiting class that was announced Wednesday, seeking to lift the team immediately in the Big Sky Conference race.

“It’s just by necessity,” said Stitt, whose first team in Missoula in 2015 made the FCS playoffs and went 8-5.

“We’re still trying to plug some holes that we needed to fix from when we took it over.”

The Griz signed Blinn Junior College quarterback Caleb Hill, a left-hander, and they looked to the transfer mark for help on the defensive line, signing ends Chris Favoroso (Arizona Western College) and Dylan Gilfoy (Diablo Valley College) and tackle David Shaw (Maryland).

The high school signees featured safety Isiahia Banks (Aurora, Colorado), defensive end R.J. Nelson and offensive lineman Payton Stoner.

Montana 2017 Signing Class

Isiahia Banks, S, 6-0, 205, Aurora, Colo. (Mullen)

Braydon Deming, DE, 6-4, 205, Billings, Mont. (West)

Bryson Deming, WR, 6-4, 192, Billings, Mont. (West)

Nate Dick, QB, 5-10, 179, Billings, Mont. (Senior)

*Chris Favoroso, Jr., DE, 6-3, 255, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Arizona Western)

*Dylan Gilfoy, Jr., DE, 6-5, 252, Brentwood, Calif. (Diablo Valley College)

*Caleb Hill, Jr., QB, 6-4, 205, Brenham, Texas (Blinn JC)

Trevor Hoerner, DE, 6-4, 210, Columbia Falls, Mont. (Columbia Falls)

McKenzie Holt, ATH, 6-4, 235, Thompson Falls, Mont. (Thompson Falls)

Carder Key, LB, 6-2, 220, Broken Arrow, Okla. (Broken Arrow)

Skyler Martin, OL, 6-5, 240, Vancouver, Wash. (Skyview)

Michael Matthews, LB, 6-2, 205, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Michael McGinnis, WR, 6-3, 185, Sidney, Mont. (Sidney)

Terron Moses, RB, 5-7, 175, Vian, Okla. (Vian)

R.J. Nelson, DE, 6-4, 215, Hillsboro, Ore. (Hillsboro)

Matt Rensvold, WR, 6-4, 210, Polson, Mont. (Polson)

Mitch Roberts, WR, 6-1, 185, Missoula, Mont. (Sentinel)

*David Shaw, R-Jr., DT, 6-5, 310, Spring Grove, Pa. (Maryland)

Payton Stoner, OL, 6-6, 275, San Diego, Calif. (Mt. Carmel)

Kendall Sweet, LB, 5-11, 185, Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington)

Marcus Welnel, LB, 6-0, 207, Helena, Mont. (Capital)

Tanner Wilson, QB, 6-2, 190, Polson, Mont. (Polson)* – Transfer