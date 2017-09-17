Griz lose QB Phillips to serious leg injury

(STATS) – Montana has lost starting quarterback Reese Phillips to a serious leg injury suffered in Saturday’s 56-3 win over Savannah State.

The fifth-year senior, who transferred to Montana from Kentucky in 2016, was injured while scrambling on a broken play in the second quarter.

“Ruptured ligaments and broken bone. In surgery now. Thanks for your concern,” Phillips’ mother Elaine later wrote in a tweet.

Phillips had completed his first 13 passes for 148 yards before suffering the injury. Redshirt freshman Gresch Jensen replaced him and accounted for four total touchdowns as the Griz improved to 2-1.