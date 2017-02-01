Greg Johnson Selects USC Football On Signing Day

Four-star athlete Greg Johnson selected USC football as his college destination on ESPN2 on Signing Day, picking the Trojans over Nebraska and Oregon.

The final stretch of USC’s Signing Day announcements opened with good news from Hawkins athlete Greg Johnson.

The four-star athlete announced live on ESPN2 on Wednesday that he will stay home in Los Angeles to attend USC.

Hawkins is located just down the street from USC’s campus, so it won’t be a long trip for Johnson to find his new home. And he’ll be going there with high school teammate Joseph Lewis who also announced for the Trojans.

Oregon and Nebraska were also in the running for Johnson’s signature.

The Skinny

Johnson is the nation’s top-rated athlete for 2017 and the No. 12 player in California according to the 247Sports composite.

Athlete is the best way to describe Johnson too. In high school, he played just about every skill position available. He spent time at cornerback, safety, receiver and running back while also serving as a kick and punt returner.

However, his likely fit at the next level is at cornerback.

Where He Fits

USC lost a starter at cornerback for 2017 when Adoree’ Jackson declared for the NFL draft, but the situation at the position is not immediately dire.

However, with Jonathan Lockett due to graduate and Iman Marshall, Ajene Harris and Isaiah Langley eligible to depart for the pros, the Trojans needed to add some bodies.

Johnson joins Je’Quari Godfrey as USC’s two cornerback signings for this cycle. Given the players already in place, Johnson isn’t likely to become a major part of the rotation right away. However, his opportunities will come down the line.

When it comes to early impact, however, Johnson could be in line to help the Trojans out on special teams. His versatile ability means anything is possible.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Jack Jones

A comparison to Adoree’ Jackson would be supremely unfair given what he accomplished, so we’ll settle on Jack Jones. That is to say, Johnson is a versatile athlete with the ability and willingness to play all over the field.

