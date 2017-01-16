Greg Byrne Announced As New Alabama Athletic Director

Following the retirement of Bill Battle Arizona’s Greg Byrne will be the new University of Alabama Athletic Director.

It’s official, Arizona’s Greg Byrne will be Alabama’s new athletic director.

Help us welcome Greg and Regina Byrne to the Crimson Tide family! Roll Tide! https://t.co/g79IzfEMCk pic.twitter.com/jB10zJ3SxQ — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 16, 2017

Byrne was heavily recruited by Florida when they were looking for an athletic director, but chose to stay at Arizona.

Bryne released a short statement through RollTide.com:

“I have incredible respect and admiration for both Coach Battle and Coach Moore, as well as all of the talented coaches and staff in place. We look forward to returning to the SEC and being a part of Alabama’s outstanding tradition.”

This won’t be Byrne’s first round in the SEC, before serving at Arizona he was Mississippi State’s Athletic Director.

We think this is a fantastic hire for Alabama. Greg Byrne has a proven track record and he knows the SEC. Byrne will also be a relatively young A.D. at 45 years of age. At Arizona Byrne led an athletic department that had great success and knew how to connect with fans and alumni.

Arizona certianly wanted to keep Greg Byrne.

By leaving for 'Bama, Greg Byrne forfeiting retention fund valued at $2.18 million https://t.co/hY2eCJsc5n pic.twitter.com/AOfPq1GMCO — Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) January 16, 2017

In the end though Byrne is choosing to come to Alabama and man the con for the next stage of development for Alabama Athletics.

You may be asking where Alabama Athletics can go, certianly things can’t get much better for UA. While success on the field is great, it’s only half of the job these days. Communicating with fans and recruits online and managing the image of an athletic department is a huge piece of the puzzle now. Byrne will be essential in helping make sure UA stays at the forefront of athletics.

