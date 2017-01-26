Grading Every USC Football Recruiting Class Since 2002

USC football recruiting has produced top-ranked classes since 2002, but how did those past recruiting classes actually turn out?

Every year the race to sign the best possible recruiting class fixates the college football world.

USC football recruiting classes have achieved consistently high rankings since the era of recruiting services began, but have those classes lived up to the hype consistently?

For the Trojans, as with all schools, it’s a mixed bag of success stories and disappointments.

Here’s a look at how each USC recruiting class going back to 2002 ultimately grades out on a scale of 1-10:

2002 — Grade: 8/10

Class Ranking: 8th nationally | 2nd in Pac-12

Class Composition:

1 ★★★★★

9 ★★★★

11 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 14th (3.33)

USC’s 2002 class found great value in three-star players and saw most of it’s four-star targets work out.

Exceeded expectations:

Undoubtedly, the biggest contributor from this class was three-star recruit Mike Williams, who put in two of the greatest seasons a wide receiver has ever had at USC. He was a consensus All-American in 2003.

Tom Malone, another three-star, became arguably the greatest Trojan punter ever by earning All-American honors himself.

Four-star Darnell Bing became a captain and All-American.

Contributors:

Five-star offensive tackle Winston Justice started three years and was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft. However, his career was marred by a one-year suspension for a student conduct issue.

Players like Dominique Byrd, Fred Matua, Dallas Sartz, LaJuan Ramsey became regular starters and were ultimately drafted in the NFL, living up to their four-star ratings.

Also a four-star, Kyle Williams contributed as a back up and then started at right tackle as a senior in a reasonably productive career.

Three-star Oscar Lua served as a back up, earned a starting job and led USC in tackles in 2005.

Disappointments:

Just three of USC’s nine four-star players didn’t exactly pan out. Manny Wright served as a productive back up, but started and ended his career academically ineligible. He also had off the field problems including an arrest.

Four-star junior college transfers Jason Mitchell and Danny Urquhart never amounted to much.

2003 — Grade: 10/10

Class Ranking: 2nd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

2 ★★★★★

12 ★★★★

11 ★★★

Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 12th (3.64)

Unquestionably the greatest recruiting haul in USC history, the 2003 class hit on nearly every level.

Exceeded expectations:

Reggie Bush warranted every bit of his five-star rating as a once-in-a-generation prospect, winning the Heisman as one of the most exciting players to ever wear pads.

Four-stars Sam Baker, Sedrick Ellis, Lendale White and Steve Smith were all-time USC greats at their positions.

Three-star Ryan Kalil won the Morris Trophy and All-American honors. Fili Moala was a three-year starter, second team All-American and a second round draft pick.

Lawrence Jackson, a four-star, started for four years, was a two-time All-Pac-10 first teamer and second team All-American.

Contributors:

A three-star, Terrell Thomas transitioned from safety to cornerback and became a two-year starter, two-time All-Pac-10 second teamer and second round draft pick.

Chauncey Washington took a little while to deliver on his four-star rating but led USC in rushing in 2006.

Another four-star, Will Pool became an All-Pac-10 first teamer while Thomas Williams served admirably as a utility linebacker and special teams ace and Drew Radovich started for two years at guard.

Disappointments:

In a class full of success stories, Whitney Lewis stands out as one of the biggest recruiting busts in USC history. The all-everything five-star receiver was moved around as a freshman, sat out his second year due to academics, failed to catch a pass in 2005 and transferred away.

Injuries resulted in a disappointing career for three-star Desmond Reed after a promising sophomore campaign. Likewise, injuries and shifting from the defensive line to tight end and back limited four-star Chris Barrett’s career.

Sadly, four-star linebacker Drean Rucker never got the chance to live up to his ranking as he drowned the summer before joining the Trojans.

2004 — Grade: 7/10

Class Ranking: 2nd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

6 ★★★★★

6 ★★★★

5 ★★★

2 ★★

Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 7th (3.84)

The 2004 class produced a number of All-American stars, but is hurt by the number of flame-outs among its top prospects.

Exceeded expectations:

Exceeding expectations doesn’t get much bigger than Clay Matthews, who was a walk-on legacy in 2004, but left as first round draft pick in 2008. Matthews was a three-time Special Teams Player of the Year for USC, an All-American honorable mention and All-Pac-12 second team selection.

USC also hit it big with the premiere targets in the class.

Five-stars Dwayne Jarrett, Keith Rivers and Fred Davis each delivered as All-Americans. Jarrett set USC receiving records and was part of some of the most memorable plays in USC history. Rivers was a team captain while Davis became USC’s first and only Mackey Award-winning tight end.

Duece Lutui paid off big time as a four-star junior college transfer. He started immediately in 2004 and picked up consensus All-American honors in 2005.

Contributors:

Jeff Byers arrived at USC with heavy expectations as a five-star recruit and though he was never all-world, he completed a solid Trojan career with three years as a starter, a second team All-American and first team All-Pac-10 guard.

Four-star Scott Ware dealt with injuries but still became a starter as a senior and earned a spot on the All-Pac-10 second team.

Three-stars Chilo Rachal and Josh Pinkard each forged decent careers as starters.

Disappointments:

For all the successes USC had in the 2004 class, it was feast or famine with the higher-rated players.

Five-star Jeff Scheiger had a bright start as a back up in Year 1 with 4.5 tackles. However, a broken foot derailed his career and after an unproductive junior year he transferred to San Jose State.

Four-star quarterback Rocky Hinds also transferred to UNLV before long while four-star receiver Derrick Jones never played a game for the Trojans before academic ineligibility forced an early move to Oregon.

Meanwhile, five-star lineman Thomas Herring and four-stars Dale Thompson and JC-prospect Ryan Powdrell never really developed into contributors.

Herring wasn’t eligible for admission from the get-go and when he made it to campus he never developed into a contributor. Thompson was a four-year back up at tight end while Powdrell moved from linebacker to fullback, but is best well known for his horrific injury against Nebraska.

2005 — Grade: 9/10

Class Ranking: 1st nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

5 ★★★★★

7 ★★★★

6 ★★★

1 N/R

Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 4th (3.94)

The 2005 class provided the spine of one of USC’s top teams of the modern era in 2008, including a legendary line up of defensive starts.

Exceeded expectations:

The five-star trio of Mark Sanchez, Brian Cushing and Rey Maualuga were unequivocal successes, providing the bedrock for the stellar 2008 Trojan team.

The latter two were both All-Americans while Maualuga won the Bednarik Award.

Three-star tackle Charles Brown was an All-American and Morris Trophy Winner in two years as a starter.

Another three-star, Kevin Ellison started for three seasons at safety and was a two-time All-Pac-12 first teamer.

Contributors:

The majority of four-star players in the 2015 class turned into productive Trojans and many of them were important contributors for the 2008 defense, one of the greatest at USC ever.

Defensive lineman Kyle Moore led USC in tackles in 2008, cornerbacks Cary Harris and Kevin Thomas were solid players, safety Will Harris became a starter and linebacker Kaluka Maiava was a special teams player of the year, starter and Rose Bowl MVP.

Disappointments:

Patrick Turner finished with 138 career catches and started for two seasons, so his time as a Trojan was reasonably productive. However, as a five-star, the No. 2 player in the class of 2005 and the highest-rated USC receiver commit in history, his ok-but-not-great career was a clear disappointment.

Luthur Brown was also a five-star prospect and is the poster boy for injury trouble. He dealt with back injuries for most of his career, requiring back surgery as a freshman, and managed to contribute as a back up linebacker and special teams player.

Four-star nose tackle Averell Spicer was never anything more than a back up while Walker Lee Ashley didn’t have the grades to enroll at first and then left the program after one season.

It’s tough to call a three-star kicker a disappointment, but Troy Van Blarcom’s academic issues saw him leave the Trojans after two years as a kickoff specialist.

2006 — Grade: 6/10

Class Ranking: 1st nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

6 ★★★★★

11 ★★★★

8 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 5th (3.92)

USC’s 2006 recruiting class was an exceptional collection of talent, but with a particularly high strike out rate, it provided the foundation for disappointment in 2009 and beyond.

Exceeded expectations:

Taylor Mays is one of just three ever three-time All-Americans at USC, so his five-star rating was well repaid coming out of high school.

Unfortunately, he was the only truly elite player to emerge from USC’s 2006 class.

Three-star fullback Stanley Havili did develop into one of the most dangerous weapons USC has had at that position. Additionally, three-star kicker David Buehler became an All-Pac-10 first teamer.

Contributors:

The five-star running back trio of Allen Bradford, C.J. Gable and Stafon Johnson is tough to gauge because none of them starred as individuals at USC. Bradford heads the group with 1585 career yards rushing, but none of the three ever logged a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Having said that, all three finished their Trojan career with an average above five yards per carry. The combination of injury and a crowded running back group limited their ability to produce big individual numbers.

Among the four-star commits, USC got production out of tight end Anthony McCoy, offensive lineman Butch Lewis, defensive lineman Alex Parsons, linebacker Michael Morgan and cornerback Shareece Wright, all of whom became regular starters while the latter two were captains.

Three-star quarterback Garrett Green became a utility player for the Trojans, earning All-Pac-10 second team honors as a special teams player.

Disappointments:

Vidal Hazelton was a five-star receiver who just never lived up to his billing. He had a bright spot in 2007 as USC’s second-leading receiver, but transferred the next year due to injuries and lack of playing time.

Another five-star, Antwine Perez played seven games as a freshman safety, but transferred away after just one year thanks in part to the early success of Mays.

Four-star David Ausberry managed 64 catches and just 11 career starts over a four-year career that was largely injury-free. Fellow four-star Derek Simmons was shuttled back and forth from the offensive line to defensive line and

There were a slew of other four-stars who accomplished far less as Trojans, including running back Emmanuel Moody, linebacker Joshua Tatum, receiver Jamere Holland and cornerback Vincent Joseph, all of whom transferred away from the program.

2007 — Grade: 5

Class Ranking: 2nd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

6 ★★★★★

8 ★★★★

4 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 2nd (4.11)

USC nabbed another top national recruiting class in 2007, but it didn’t match that level in production.

Exceeded expectations:

Of the five-star commits in the class of 2007, Ronald Johnson had the brightest career. He is 14th on USC’s career receptions list with 138 catches along with 20 career touchdown receptions, ranking eight all-time.

Four-star Kris O’Dowd was an immediate contributor, starting the season opener as a true freshman. He’d go to start 36 games as a Trojan and took home All-Pac-10 first team honors in 2008.

Rhett Ellison came in as a three-star player and became a critical figure for USC as a blocking tight end, fullback and special teams ace. He was named an All-Pac-10 first teamer on special teams in 2011.

Contributors:

Joe McKnight was USC’s highest rated recruit ever, and still holds that honor to this day. His career never reached the height of the expectations surrounding it, but with 2,213 career rushing despite dealing with a variety of injuries, he was reasonably successful. In fact, his 6.38 yards per carry is the second-best ever at USC.

Fellow five-stars Everson Griffen, Marc Tyler and Chris Galippo also had acceptable, if slightly underwhelming, careers for the Trojans. Griffen was an All-Pac-12 second teamer and tallied 18 career sacks. Tyler rushed for 1,751 career yards in 14 starts and Galippo had 166 tackles in 28 career starts.

Four-star Malcolm Smith held down a starting job at linebacker for two seasons and was a captain while DaJohn Harris started 22 times at defensive tackle.

Disappointments:

Aaron Corp’s single start for the Trojans is best forgotten. The five-star prospect ultimately transferred away after losing the starting job to true freshman Matt Barkley in 2009.

Four-stars like safety Marshall Jones, tackle Martin Coleman and defensive lineman Michael Reardon all dealt with nagging injuries throughout their careers and never rose beyond back up status.

Broderick Green, a four-star running back, transferred back to Arkansas to be with family.

2008 — Grade: 7/10

Class Ranking: 4th nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

2 ★★★★★

10 ★★★★

7 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 11th (3.72)

USC’s offensive line haul in 2008 was truly impressive, but NCAA sanctions gutted the class in the end.

Exceeded expectations:

Matt Kalil progressed nicely from five-star prospect to All-American and Morris Trophy-winning left tackle while four-star Tyron Smith also delivered on the right as a first team All-Pac-10 selection and Morris Trophy winner.

The Trojans also developed some important three-star players in running back Curtis McNeal and Jurrell Casey.

McNeal rushed for 1,739 yards as a Trojan, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, which is the third-best mark ever at USC.

Casey started 26 games at nose tackle, earned All-Pac-10 first team honors and was USC’s team MVP as a junior.

Contributors:

The success of USC’s 2008 offensive line haul didn’t end with Kalil and Smith, as four-star center Khaled Holmes became a dependable three-year starter and All-Pac-12 first teamer.

Four-star defensive linemen Nick Perry, Wes Horton and Armond Armstead also became starters.

Perry excelled and earned an All-Pac-12 first team nod while Horton started 32 times at defensive end. Armstead logged 17 career starts before injuries derailed his career.

Disappointments:

Five-star tight end Blake Ayles was joined by a squad of four-stars like cornerback T.J. Bryant, receiver Brice Butler, running back D.J. Shoemate and linebacker Uona Kaveinga, along with three-star Malik Jackson, in transferring out of USC on the back of NCAA sanctions.

None had distinguished careers at USC before their transfers, though Jackson found great success at Tennessee.

Four-star offensive tackle Matt Meyer retired from football due to injury.

2009 — Grade: 5/10

Class Ranking: 3rd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

2 ★★★★★

12 ★★★★

4 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 6th (3.88)

With sanctions on the horizon, USC could have used much better luck when it came to the 2009 class, which included more transfers than success stories.

Exceeded expectations:

Matt Barkley was a four-year starter who left USC with 20 school records to his name. Under the circumstances of his time as a Trojan, that’s befitting the nation’s top-rated player.

Linebacker Devon Kennard also lived up to his five-star billing with 32 careers starts and a spot as a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Award.

Four-star T.J. McDonald followed in his father’s footsteps as a team captain and All-American at safety.

Contributors:

Kevin Graf and John Martinez were steady presences on USC’s offensive line, with 38 and 30 career starts to their names respectively.

The same could be said of Jawanza Starling who notched 33 starts at safety and three-star Torin Harris who started 13 games for the Trojans at cornerback.

Disappointments:

Unfortunately, the disappointments of 2009 were many.

USC saw five four-star members of the class transfer away before long, including receiver Patrick Hall, tight end James Boyd, safety Byron Moore and defensive lineman Hebron Fangupo.

Linebacker Jarvis Jones was among those transfers, but his promising Trojan career was ended when he was not given medical clearance and he transferred somewhere that would clear him to play.

Frankie Telfort never saw the field because of a medical condition uncovered as a freshman.

Meanwhile, four-star receiver De’Von Flournoy and linebacker Marquis Simmons never developed beyond back ups.

2010 — Grade: 7/10

Class Ranking: 3rd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

4 ★★★★★

12 ★★★★

2 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 2nd (4.11)

It was impressive of Lane Kiffin to hold the 2010 class together after Pete Carroll’s departure and, despite some misses, the class as a whole yielded great results.

Exceeded expectations:

Robert Woods was the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year and the five-star receiver only got better from there, taking consensus All-American honors and setting seven USC records.

Four-star cornerback Nickell Robey was a Day 1 starter on defense and amassed 37 career starts with a nod as an All-Pac-12 first teamer in 2011.

Hayes Pullard redshirted, but the four-star linebacker earned a starting place right away and went on to amass 377 career tackles, the six-most ever at USC.

Four-star prospect Dion Bailey followed a similar trajectory, starting three years at safety and linebacker after a redshirt season. He was the Pac-12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year and finished his career tied for 13th on USC’s career interception list.

Contributors:

As a five-star, George Uko didn’t light the world on fire, but he was a productive Trojan with two years as a starter on the defensive line.

Grimble delivered early with four touchdown catches as a redshirt freshman, but nagging injuries limited his production as a redshirt sophomore and junior. However, he still managed two All-Pac-12 honorable mentions.

Four-star tight end Randall Telfer had a similar career with fits and starts due to injury. He finished with 12 touchdowns and 34 career starts.

Safety Demetrius Wright was also a four-star player and became a starter as a senior in 2013.

Three-star fullback Soma Vainuku was ineligible to enroll in 2010, but eventually got to campus and became a special teams ace for the Trojans, even as his position was phased out.

Disappointments:

Five-star receiver Kyle Prater was slowed by injury during his time at USC, but ultimately transferred with exactly one catch to his name. The same goes for four-star receiver Markeith Ambles, who was dismissed from the team after one season.

The departures didn’t end there. Four-star running back Dillon Baxter wowed in practice but a series of disciplinary and academic problems saw him leave the program.

Four-star tight end Christian Thomas was forced to retire due to hip injuries. Four-star quarterback Jesse Scroggins transferred out due to lack of playing time while running back D.J. Morgan was hindered by injuries before quitting the team.

Another four-star, Giovanni Di Poalo never managed to break into the starting line up, spending four years as a back up on the offensive line.

2011 — Grade: 6/10

Class Ranking: 3rd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

1 ★★★★★

14 ★★★★

11 ★★★

3 ★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 15th (3.31)

Looking to load up before scholarship reductions kicked in, Lane Kiffin brought in a massive 2011 class which panned out reasonably well.

Exceeded expectations:

Following in Robert Woods’ footsteps was no easy task, but four-star receiver Marqise Lee rose to the occasion, setting USC records and winning the Biletnikoff Award.

Four-star quarterback Cody Kessler was the less heralded of two QB commits in the class, but he became a three-year starter and now sits among the most prolific Trojan passers ever.

Javorius Allen ultimately paid off his four-star billing as a 1,000-yard rusher and All-Pac-12 first team selection in 2014.

Four-star defenders Antwaun Woods and Anthony Sarao also became long-term starters, each with more than 30 career starts to their name. Woods was also an All-Pac-12 first teamer.

The Trojans saw great production from three-star players like center Marcus Martin and hybrid defensive end J.R. Tavai. The former was named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a center while the latter led USC in sacks in 2014.

Scholarships for special teamers Andre Heidari and Kris Albarado also worked out. Heidari kicked three of the nine longest field goals in USC history, was named a first team All-Pac-12 kicker and booted game-winning kicks against Stanford twice. Albarado was a stable three-year starter.

Contributors:

Lamar Dawson never lived up to the No. 55 on his jersey, but for a four-star recruit his 21 career starts weren’t too shabby.

Four-stars Aundrey Walker and Greg Townsend each held down places in the starting line up on the offensive and defensive lines for USC.

Tre Madden has the distinction of being the first Trojan running back to gain 100 yards in three consecutive games to start the season since Marcus Allen. Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of adding more honors to his name.

Disappointments:

George Farmer arrived at USC with great expectations thanks to his exceptional speed. However, the five-star receiver never hit his stride with the Trojans, dealing with injuries and lack of playing time.

A trio of four-star recruits left USC as transfers including running back Amir Carlisle, quarterback Max Browne and defensive lineman Christian Heyward.

Four-star enter Cyrus Hobbi was thrown into action early but it was a disaster from which he never recovered, leaving the team as a medical retiree before returning as a walk-on tight end.

Two more four-stars saw their Trojan careers ended by legal trouble. Tight end Junior Pomee was kicked off the team after an arrest in 2013. In 2014, Victor Blackwell left the team over an issue with playing time and was arrested says after his dismissal for domestic violence.

2012 — Grade: 9/10

Class Ranking: 9th nationally | 2nd in Pac-12

Class Composition:

1 ★★★★★

10 ★★★★

4 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 9th (3.80)

USC’s first sanctioned recruiting class was small, but turned out to be mighty, producing four All-Americans.

Exceeded expectations:

The Trojans hit it big with the one five-star in the class as receiver Nelson Agholor excelled on offensive, becoming an All-American, and on special teams, setting the school record for punt return touchdowns.

Four-star defensive tackle Leonard Williams also nabbed All-American honors, twice, and left USC as one of the fiercest defenders to ever wear cardinal and gold.

Three offensive lineman from the class also served with distinction. Four-star lineman Max Tuerk played at every position across the line totaling 38 career starts. Fellow four-star Zach Banner matched those 38 starts at tackle and received All-American recognition in 2016.

Three-star tackle Chad Wheeler notched 45 career starts at USC, entering the lineup as a redshirt freshman and continuing through as a starter until he earned All-American honors in 2016 as well.

Contributors:

Four-star safety transferred from junior college in 2012, but didn’t make an impact until 2014 when he started 10 games.

Four-star receiver Darreus Rogers also took some time to launch his career, but emerged as a starter in 2015 and broke out as a senior in 2016 as USC’s second-leading and most-reliable receiver.

At cornerback, Kevon Seymour produced a steady career from his four-star roots, starting 24 games.

Linebacker Scott Felix, also a four-star, managed 14 starts but saw his career cut short due to a suspension.

Three-star junior college transfer Morgan Breslin was well on his way to all-time status at USC before injury derailed his career. In 18 career starts he had 17.5 sacks.

Disappointments:

Jabari Ruffin’s career almost went to plan, but on the eve of the 2014 season when he was set to take on a starting role at outside linebacker, the four-star recruit suffered a knee injury and never returned the same. He was dismissed from the team in 2016 for undisclosed reasons.

Four-star tight end Jalen Cope-Fitzpatrick’s dismissal was more clear — he was academically ineligible for two seasons and left the team.

Meanwhile, four-star guard Jordan Simmons had an injury plagued career and was denied a sixth-year of eligibility after he spent the 2016 season as a productive back up.

2013 — Grade: 6/10

Class Ranking: 13th nationally | 2nd in Pac-12

Class Composition:

4 ★★★★★

8 ★★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 1st (4.33)

USC’s second sanctioned recruiting class was stacked with talent but too many late bloomers. However, several players still have the chance to rise.

Exceeded expectations:

Su’a Cravens was USC’s highest-rated player in the class as the No. 5 recruit in 2013 and did everything that could have been expected of him.

His Trojan career didn’t include All-American honors, but his hybrid positioning was more responsible for that than his level of play. He was a two-time All-Pac-12 first teamer and started 40 games in three years at USC.

Contributors:

Unlike Cravens, Leon McQuay III didn’t jump out to a quick start after joining the Trojans as a five-star prospect. However, the safety delivered as a senior, becoming one of USC’s most important players and providing one of the most important plays in the Trojans 2017 Rose Bowl victory.

Four-star runnning back Justin Davis scored six touchdowns in seven games as a freshman before suffering an ankle injury which set him back until he emerged as USC’s primary back in 2015 and 2016. An ankle sprain during his senior campaign limited his production.

Coming into 2016, Michael Hutchings had just two starts and had an undistinguished career, however, the four-star linebacker became USC’s leader in the middle as a senior.

Three more four-star recruits remain at USC for 2017 and have the chance to improve their standing. Defensive back Chris Hawkins, receiver Steven Mitchell and center Nico Falah have already established themselves as regular starters during their careers.

Disappointments:

Five-star defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow missed his second season due to a knee injury in 2016. His last chance to make his mark as a Trojan could come in 2017.

Five-star quarterback Max Browne will have to make his mark elsewhere. Though he won the starting job at USC in 2016 after sitting behind Cody Kessler for three years, Browne lost his place to Sam Darnold and transferred to Pitt.

Four-star running back Ty Isaac transferred to Michigan after his freshman season while four-star lineman Khaliel Rodgers is in the process of transferring out as well after serving as a back up and part-time starter at center.

Quinton Powell, also a four-star, spent four years as a back up and special teams contributor, never rising beyond that level.

2014 — Grade: 8/10

Class Ranking: 10th nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

2 ★★★★★

8 ★★★★

8 ★★★

1 ★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 13th (3.57)

With the final of three sanctioned recruiting classes, USC hit home runs at the top and produced solid contributors throughout the group with room to grow.

Exceeded expectations:

Five-star players Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived at USC with a mountain of expectation and somehow managed to scale it with ease.

Jackson became USC’s second-ever Thorpe Award winner, an All-American and perhaps the greatest corner in Trojan history.

Smith-Schuster finished his three-year Trojan career sitting fourth among USC’s all-time pass catchers, despite playing through various injuries including a broken hand.

Contributors:

A highly-touted group of four-star offensive linemen have already established themselves as success stories at USC.

Damien Mama and Viane Talamaivao have been regular starters for three years — and the latter is returning for a fourth. Toa Lobendahn started the entire 2014 season with distinction but has been sidelined with injury since.

Meanwhile Chris Brown has served as an often-used back up for two years and is poised to take on a starting role in 2017.

Four-star junior college transfer Claude Pelon only had five starts during his career, but was a regular member of USC’s defensive line rotation. That’s where three-star lineman Malik Dorton now stands with the time to establish himself even further.

Three-star safety has successfully transition to an outside linebacker in Clancy Pendergast’s 5-2 defense, starting 13 games in that spot in 2016 and slated for more in the coming seasons.

The jury is still out on three-star defenders John Plattenburg, Jonathan Lockett and Olajuwon Tucker, but each has made starts for the Trojans and stands to gain more opportunities in 2017.

Meanwhile, two-star receiver Ajene Harris is now a cornerback with a season under his belt as a nickel corner.

Disappointments:

Four-star receiver Rahshead Johnson and cornerback Lamont Simmons each spent one season in Troy before transferring away.

Four-star tight end Bryce Dixon and linebacker Don Hill were both dismissed from school because of student conduct issues.

2015 — Grade: 7/10

Class Ranking: 2nd nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

4 ★★★★★

14 ★★★★

8 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 7th (3.84)

Young contributors from the 2015 class were pivotal to USC’s success in 2016, and they have a lot of time to make an even bigger impact.

Exceeded expectations:

Five-star cornerback Iman Marshall already has 25 career starts under his belt and is slated to start for his third season as a junior.

Four-stars Sam Darnold, Cameron Smith and Ronald Jones II have all made big impressions early in their Trojan careers. Darnold’s redshirt freshman season was perhaps the best by a Trojan freshman ever. Smith was the Pac-12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year. Jones set a USC record for freshman rushing yards then led USC in rushing as a sophomore.

Three-star receiver Deontay Burnett also took his opportunity to emerge on the scene in 2016, replacing Steven Mitchell in the slot without a hiccup and catching three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

Contributors:

Five-star offensive lineman Chuma Edoga has been a regular back up for two seasons and is expected to take on a starting role in 2017.

Rasheem Green, another five-star, started all of 2016 after a promising freshman season.

Four-star linebacker Porter Gustin and safety Marvell Tell also stepped into regular starting roles as sophomores.

Tyler Petite has served as a back up at tight end for two seasons and is on the trajectory to start in 2017.

Three-star Aca’Cedric Ware had two 100-yard rushing games backing up Ronald Jones in 2016. He’ll have more opportunities going forward.

Disappointments:

There’s still plenty of time for four-star prospects like linebacker John Houston, defensive tackle Jacob Daniel, safety Ykili Ross, cornerback Isaiah Langley and offensive tackle Clayton Johnson to deliver on their ratings out of high school, but none have distinguished themselves at USC yet.

Four-star quarterback Ricky Town didn’t last through fall camp before opting to transfer out. Four-star defensive lineman Noah Jefferson also opted to transfer after a promising freshman season in 2015.

Junior college transfers De’Quan Hampton and Isaac Whitney never made the consistent impact the Trojans hoped.

As for five-star linebacker Osa Masina, he has been dismissed from the team and is awaiting trial for sexual assault charges.

2016 — Grade: N/A

Class Ranking: 10th nationally | 1st in Pac-12

Class Composition:

2 ★★★★★

12 ★★★★

6 ★★★



Avg. Star Rank Since 2002: 9th (3.80)

USC’s 2016 class remains in a developmental stage with just a few true freshman contributors, but the future looks bright.

Contributors:

While it is too early to call any of USC’s 2016 class successes, seven of the newest Trojans saw playing time in 2016.

Five-star cornerback Jack Jones, four-star predator linebacker Connor Murphy and three-star inside linebacker Jordan Iosefa saw time in all 13 games.

Four-star receiver Michael Pittman was an active participant on special teams and caught six passes.

Meanwhile three-star cornerback Keyshawn “Pie” Young played in nine games and five-star predator Oluwole Betiku played in five games.

Junior college transfer Josh Fatu played in 13 games and started once on the defensive line.

Redshirts:

Though they didn’t suit up in 2016, receivers Tyler Vaughns, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Trevon Sidney and Velus Jones, safeties Jamel Cook and C.J. Pollard, offensive linemen Frank Martin and Nathan Smith, defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, tight end Cary Angeline and running back Vavae Malepeai will have opportunities to compete for playing time in 2017.

Disappointments:

Four-star offensive tackle E.J. Price opted to transfer shortly after the 2016 season began.

This article originally appeared on