Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Live Stream: Watch Western Michigan vs Wisconsin Online

The Wisconsin Badgers and Western Michigan Broncos face off in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic from Arlington, Texas. Here’s how you can watch the game online.

The Wisconsin Badgers rank eighth in the current AP Poll entering the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Badgers finished the 2016 season with a 10-3 record. Their three losses this season have all come against ranked teams.

The Badgers made the Big Ten Championship game this season going 7-2 in conference play. They lost to both Michigan and Ohio State by a combined 14 points, but won six straight games after the two losses.

The defense for the Wisconsin Badgers has played stingy all season long. They rank fourth in scoring defense this season allowing just 15.5 points per game. Linebacker T.J. Watt leads the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5 and is sixth in tackles for loss with 14.

The Badgers defense will look to slow down a very good Western Michigan Broncos offense for their third straight bowl game win.

The Western Michigan Broncos enter the Cotton Bowl undefeated and rank 12th in the AP Poll. In head coach PJ Fleck’s fourth season, the Broncos are 13-0. They rank sixth in scoring offense, putting up 43.5 points per game. Their defense has played pretty well this season as well. They rank 14th in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game in 2016.

The Broncos feature wide receiver Corey Davis on the offensive side of the ball. Davis caught 91 passes for 1,427 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. He led the MAC in both categories and was the 2016 MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

If the Broncos offense can get a rhythm going early, look for them to get their third win over a Big Ten this season. So far, they are 2-0, defeating Illinois 34-10 and Northwestern 22-21.

Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis has been stellar this year but so has quarterback Zach Terrell. Terrell has thrown 3,376 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. He was first in the conference in passing completion percentage, completing 70.8 percent of his passes. Look for him to play well against the Wisconsin defense, or the Broncos could be in trouble.

