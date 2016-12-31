Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers take on Western Michigan Broncos

An overlooked matchup by some, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featuring the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Michigan Broncos could provide plenty of post-New Year’s fireworks on either side of the ball.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will be the place to be if you are a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers or Western Michigan Broncos. And who would have thought the this is where the Badgers would have ended up when we started the season? Not this guy. The undefeated Broncos are also looking to prove that they can play with the big boys. They have already beaten two teams from the Big Ten, but have yet to face a program like the Badgers this season.

Facing one of the toughest schedules in recent memory, the Badgers got through LSU and carried that momentum through the rest of the season. They lost to Michigan and Ohio State by seven points each, but won the next six games to put themselves in the College Football Playoff discussion. Those would come to an end, however, when in the Big Ten championship game they could not hold onto a 14 point halftime lead and fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Wisconsin is led by none other than their stout defense, which even though gashed by the Nittany Lions, has been one of the best in the country this season once again. T.J. Edwards was the team leader in tackles with 79, while T.J. Watt recorded 10.5 sacks to lead the stingy defense. But it was Leo Musso who surprisingly burst on the scene with his five interceptions on the year.

Just as good as Wisconsin’s defense is, Western Michigan has a high-powered offense that can be very dangerous. Not unlike the Nittany Lions, the Broncos have a vertical passing threat duo in quarterback Zach Terrell and wide receiver Corey Davis. Terrell’s numbers have been out of this world this season. He’s thrown for 3,376 yards, 32 touchdowns to just three interceptions. His favorite target? No doubt it is Davis as the two have hooked up 91 times this season. Davis also has 1,427 receiving yards and has found the end zone 18 times, good for 2nd overall amongst FBS pass catchers.

Many may overlook this game and this matchup, but if they were wise they would not. This year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic features two very different teams who have found themselves in this position by winning two very different ways. It should be fun to watch Broncos head coach P.J. Fleck’s high-octane offense go toe-to-toe with Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox’s stingy defense.

Location: Arlington, TX

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Time: Noon CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Commentators: Bob Wischusen and Brock Huard

Radio: ESPN Radio

Live Stats: UWBadgers.com

Odds via Bovada: WISC -8.5; O/U 52

