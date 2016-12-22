Golden Gophers ready for Cougars after boycott drama (Dec 27, 2016)

Minnesota enters its National Funding Holiday Bowl appearance trying to gain ground against Washington State because of the distraction of a recent boycott by the Golden Gophers following the suspension of 10 their teammates.

Trying to subdue the Cougars’ “Air Raid” offense led by quarterback Luke Falk and productive receiver Gabe Marks requires their undivided attention for the Dec. 27 game at San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Gophers (8-4) ended their two-day boycott Dec. 17 after they were assured the players accused of involvement in an alleged sexual assault case will get a fair hearing. An upset win would cure some of the pain the program has endured. Minnesota hasn’t won nine games since the 10-win season in 2003.

“It would be a great reward for this team and some of our coaches for the things that they have went through this year, but this game of football doesn’t give you anything,” Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys said. “It’s a great team sport, and the team that shows up most prepared, and plays the hardest, and plays as great teammates is usually the team that wins. It doesn’t give you anything. We’re gonna have to earn it.”

Washington State coach Mike Leach has tried to prevent his players from paying attention to Minnesota’s off-the-field issues.

“I ignore 100 percent of that,” Leach said of the boycott. “There’s always drama this time of year. Historically, your best bet is to assume everybody is playing.”

Leach added, “If somebody decided to boycott here, I’d cut him.”

The Cougars (8-4) have the nation’s No. 2 passing offense at 370.8 yards per game behind Falk and Marks.

Falk ranks in the top five nationally in passing yards (fifth at 4,204), passing yards per game (fourth at 350.3) and passing touchdowns (fifth at 37). Marks is 12th nationally with 7.1 receptions a game. He has 867 receiving yards and has caught 13 touchdown passes.

The Gophers have struggled against the pass this season, with only one Big Ten team giving up more passing yards per game than their 228. They have only eight interceptions.

“They’re going to make you tackle in space or it’s going to be a long day,” said Claeys. “You need to get them in long-yardage situations or they’re very good with the short passing game.”

Expect Minnesota to be aggressive with its defensive front with blitzes to try to rattle Falk. The Gophers rank 21st nationally in sacks with 2.83 per game.

“We have to get hits on the quarterback if we can,” said Minnesota linebacker Jon Celestin. “That is something that we’ve been working on this year, getting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. I don’t think they’ve seen a defense that is as vicious as ours.”

Due to the suspensions, the Gophers are without some key defensive players, especially in the secondary, but linebackers Steven Richardson (seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss), Blake Cashman (6.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL) and Celestin (79 tackles) will play.

Minnesota’s offense is predicated on its running game. Running back Rodney Smith has rushed for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Mitch Leidner has 2,040 passing yards but he has nearly twice as many interceptions (12) as touchdowns (seven).

Washington State counters with an aggressive defense led by linebacker Peyton Pelluer’s 89 tackles, defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa’s four sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, and free safety Shalom Luani’s four interceptions.