Go Big Read: National Signing Day Countdown and More Nebraska Football News

National Signing Day is all of three days away and the Nebraska football coaches are finishing up hosting their final official visits of the 2017 cycle. Per usual, all the news that’s fit to dish.

Why Nebraska?:

Cornhusker early enrollees Tristan Gebbia, Jaevon McQuitty, Keyshawn Johnson, Broc Bando, Avery Roberts and Andrew Bunch all chime in as to why they ultimately chose to be “N”.

Home, family, genuine. Three words that seem to encompass these six players’ main reasons to choose to wear scarlet and cream. No doubt those that sign on the dotted like this upcoming Wednesday will have similar things to say about Lincoln and what the University of Nebraska offers.

So many times, prospects will say that Nebraska football coaches aren’t just there to talk about the sport. They want to know how they are, how their lives are progressing.

They’ll mention that the coaches almost feel like an extended family member and while this isn’t necessarily unique to Nebraska, it’s a trait that the state and its people share.

Nebraskans take pride in being friendly. Out-of-towners have even found it odd as if the other foot was about to drop and suddenly their wallet would be gone. These recruits found out why Nebraska football fans will invite strangers to tailgates, buy them a drink and congratulate the opposition win or lose.

As the 2017 class and those before them found out, there is no place like Nebraska.

10 Best Nebraska Football Links of the Week

1. “Husker WR commit Calvin ‘happy to be where I am now’ after stressful decision” (Lincoln Journal Star)

It took four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin some time to figure out where he truly wanted to be. In the end, he’s at peace with his decision.

2. “Five quick takes on Jamire Calvin’s commitment to Nebraska“ (Omaha World-Herald)

Sam McKewon looks into what Calvin’s pledge means for the Huskers as the 2017 recruiting cycle begins to wrap up.

3. “Changes ahead for Nebraska defense under Bob Diaco” (BTN.com)

Tom Dienhart looks into just how new Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco will shape the Blackshirts to be a dominant defensive force for the future.

4. “For some, walking on at NU still outweighs scholarship offers to other schools” (Lincoln Journal Star)

It can be a bit of a battle to get them, but some recruits are still shunning offers from the likes of South Dakota State and other FCS programs for a walk-on opportunity with the University of Nebraska.

5. “Aurora’s Austin Allen ready to cap comeback by joining Nebraska, brings ‘matchup nightmare’ size to the Huskers” (Omaha World-Herald)

Following a knee injury last June, Nebraska tight end commit Austin Allen is ready to be a major advantage for Mike Riley’s offense.

6. “Declining talent within 500-mile radius leads Huskers to rely less on nearby states in 2017″ (Omaha World-Herald)

With the talent level in the area Nebraska finds itself usually dipping into drying up in recent years, the Huskers have extended their reach a bit further.

7. “Bennington linebacker Cody Liske made quick impression with speed, now follows in dad’s footsteps as Husker walk-on” (Omaha World-Herald)

Another Nebraska football legacy finds his way into the Husker program via the walk-on route as Cody Liske is ready to blaze his own trail and make his father proud.

8. “Husker walk-on offensive lineman Hunter Miller has a ‘nasty’ motor and can do a little bit of everything” (Scottsbluff Star Herald Sports)

An aspiring civil engineering major, Hunter Miller may have a no-nonsense attitude towards football, but that doesn’t mean he’s not ready to get down and dirty as a member of the Huskers.

9. “Husker safety Nate Gerry already receiving good reviews ahead of Saturday’s Senior Bowl” (Omaha World-Herald)

Former Nebraska safety Nate Gerry shows remorse for his academic failures prior to taking the field for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

10. “Nebraska football spring game tickets to go on sale Wednesday” (Omaha World-Herald)

It may be on Easter weekend, but that still likely won’t stop thousands upon thousands of rabid Husker fans from packing Memorial Stadium to see what the Big Red can do.

Stat of the Week:

If Nebraska adds tight end Kurt Rafdal, defensive tackle Damion Daniels, cornerback Elijah Blades and cornerback Michael Onyemaobi, this would give them a projected team score of 227.97 on 247Sports.

This would put them in fourth place in the Big Ten assuming no other commitments.

