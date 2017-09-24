Gilkey, Hollins lead E. Illinois to win over SE Missouri St. (Sep 23, 2017)
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) Scotty Gilkey threw two touchdown passes to Alexander Hollins and ran for another score to help Eastern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri State 19-16 Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Gilkey completed 9 of 20 for 142 yards passing and added 26 carries for 98 yards while Hollins had seven receptions for 118 yards for Eastern Illinois (2-2).
Gilkey’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 17-play, 87-yard drive midway through the first quarter and the Panthers never trailed. His 32-yard pass to Hollins made it 12-0 after a second failed PAT attempt with 6:25 left in the half and, after a 4-yard scoring run by Marquis Terry and a safety pulled the Redhawks within three points, a 38-yard touchdown by Hollins made it 19-9 with 11:19 to play. Cameron Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score but Bradley Dewberry’s 49-yard interception return to midfield sealed it with 23 seconds left.
Southeast Missouri State (0-4) has lost seven in a row dating to last season.
