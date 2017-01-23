Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Land Georgia Kicker

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets received their second commitment of the day and fifth in last two as Georgia kicker Brenton King has committed to the Yellow Jackets, their 20th commitment in the 2017 recruiting class.

Paul Johnson and his staff didn’t waste anytime when trying to replace Joseph Bulovas, who decomitted early Monday. On Monday night, Hoschton, Georgia native Brenton King flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Georgia Tech. He becomes the 20th member of the Yellow Jackets 2017 recruiting class.

King will become the third kicker on the Yellow Jackets roster entering 2017 as of right now an be the only one currently on scholarship. The other two kickers are, redshirt sophomore Shawn Davis and redshirt freshman Shea Underwood.

King is ranked by 247Sports as the 19th best kicker in the 2017 recruiting class. While being recruited by Georgia, Louisville, and Old Dominion, only the Monarchs offered the Mill Creek High School kicker. King did receive national honors this season being named a MaxPreps First-Team All-American.

King will have a chance to take over for Harrison Buttker who leaves the program after four seasons. Buttker over his four seasons racked up 43 made field goals as well as a career percentage of 71.7%.

King’s commitment marks the fifth commitment for the Yellow Jackets in the last two days alone. On Sunday, the Yellow Jackets received three commitments from linebacker Jaquan Henderson, safety Avery Showell, and defensive end Kelton Dawson.

On Monday, they received a commitment from former UCF defensive tackle Antwan Owens. Now like Owens, King adds depth to a position that the Yellow Jackets desperately needed going into next season.

The Yellow Jackets currently sit at 47th overall in the 2017 recruiting ranking and the ninth best recruiting class in the ACC. With nine days left, the Yellow Jackets will be hoping to put the finishing touches on their 2017 recruiting class.

