Georgia Tech Recruiting: Kicker Joseph Bulovas Decommits From Yellow Jackets

On Sunday, Paul Johnson and staff were able to land three commitments. On Monday, the good news ended for the Tech coaching staff as top ten kicker Joseph Bulovas decomitted from Georgia Tech.

A special thanks to Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/ZBg5HtKnCw — Joseph Bulovas (@JosephBulovas9) January 23, 2017

Bulovas originally committed to Paul Johnson and Georgia Tech last June. But it appears that Bulovas could be headed to the SEC’s Mississippi State. He recently visited Mississippi State on January 13th.

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to replace Harrison Buttker, who completed 71.7% of field goals during his career on The Flats. A mighty task for whoever the Yellow Jackets coaching staff taps to follow in Buttker’s foot steps.

Currently, the Yellow Jackets have two kickers on their 2017 roster. Those two kickers are redshirt sophomore Shawn Davis and redshirt freshman Shea Underwood. However neither kickers are on scholarship.

For now, it appears as though the Yellow Jackets will have to go with either Davis or Underwood heading into next season. However, if they choose to offer other kickers in hopes of getting a commitment they do have several options.

Florida native Noah Ruggles, is considered the ninth best kicker in the nation as of right now and has been recruited by multiple programs including Alabama Arizona State, and Florida. The only school to have offered Ruggles as of right now is Vanderbilt however.

Cooper Graham, another native of the Sunshine state is ranked as the 10th best kicker in the 2017 recruiting rankings. Graham currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Recruited by ACC schools Clemson and North Carolina, only Army has offered Graham so far.

Other options include Andrew Mevis, Chris Landgrebe, and Kevin Madigan if the Yellow Jackets choose to take a kicker on scholarship this season.

