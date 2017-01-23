Georgia Tech Recruiting: Georgia Tech Flips Three-Star DT From UC

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have landed their 19th commitment of the 2017 recruiting class on Monday when Florida defensive tackle Antwan Owens flipped his commitment from UCF to the Yellow Jackets.

It’s the home stretch for the 2017 recruiting class and for the last two days it certainty has appeared that way for Georgia Tech. On Sunday, Paul Johnson and his staff had a fantastic day with three new commitments. Earlier Monday, they were on the wrong side of it as they lost the commitment of Joseph Bulovas.

After a rough start to the day with the loss of Bulovas, it appears Paul Johnson and staff have rebounded. The coaching staff received it’s newest commitment on Monday evening, picking up three-star defensive tackle Antwan Owens (Tallahassee, FL). Owens was originally committed to UCF prior to Monday.

It appears Owens commitment to UCF began to waiver around the time he visited Georgia Tech on January 14th.

Despite being lowly ranked by recruiting services, Owens has earned 26 total scholarship offers. 247Sports ranks Florida native as the 1,577th top recruit in the nation as well as the 73rd best defensive tackle in the country.

Luckily for the Yellow Jackets, the commitment fills one of the biggest spots of the 2017 recruiting class. After losing redshirt seniors Patrick Gamble and Francis Kallon, the Yellow Jackets were left with a single defensive tackle on the roster. That lone defensive tackle is 2016 three-star recruit, Brandon Adams.

Adams saw playing time in nine games during the 2016 season but didn’t make a big impact on the stat sheet. In the nine games Adams appeared in he made just seven total tackles including a half tackle for a loss this season.

Paul Johnson and staff have just nine days to go until National Signing Day. Currently, the Yellow Jackets have 19 commitments and rank 53rd in the country and 10th in the ACC.

