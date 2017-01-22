Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Pick Up Three Commits Sunday

The 2017 football recruiting class continues to take shape for Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets, as Tech picked up three more commitments on Sunday.

Georgia Tech, fresh off a nine win Taxslayer Bowl Championship season, has seen some success on the recruiting trail going into signing day 2017, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

On Sunday, Ted Roof picked up a trio of defensive recruits in linebacker Jaquan Henderson, safety Avery Showell, and defensive end Kelton Dawson.

Henderson, a Covington native, had offers from ACC foes North Carolina and Virginia, as well as Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas from the SEC. A four star prospect, he is currently ranked the No. 39 overall player in Georgia and No. 23 nationally at his position.

4???? LB Jaquan Henderson commits to GT pic.twitter.com/xNx1Io71Cy — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 22, 2017

Avery Showell, a three star recruit, picked Tech over Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, to name a few. The Cartersville High School standout is ranked No. 80 at his position, and the No. 110 in the state.

“I have committed to further my education and football career at Georgia Tech,” Showell said in post on Twitter Sunday.

If You Can't Swim Dont Get In ???? @Hayesfawcett3 with the edit pic.twitter.com/Ygtha588E0 — Avery 2-Time Showell (@Fraydo_) January 22, 2017

Suwanee’s Kelton Dawson also picked Georgia Tech on Sunday. Listed at 6’3″ and 242 pounds, the North Gwinnett High School star turned down offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tulane, and Purdue, among others.

“I have thought long and hard about this day since I was a kid and the next four years I will be a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket,” Dawson announced on Twitter, along with a video of the moment.

I have thought long and hard about this day since I was a kid and the next four years I will be a Georgia tech yellow jacket ???????????????? #LLM ???????? pic.twitter.com/NX4lgnCYcj — kelton dawson (@_kelton3) January 22, 2017

