Georgia Tech Football: Thomas to play in Senior Bowl in Mobile

Justin Thomas thought he’d wrapped up his five year college football career at Georgia Tech in a Taxslayer Bowl win over Kentucky to cap off a 9-4 senior season. The 2014 Orange Bowl MVP got an extension on his college playing days this week, however, with a late invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is played annually after the completion of the college football season, and generally serves as an additional opportunity for college seniors to display their skills for NFL scouts prior to the draft.

An Alabama native, Thomas represents Georgia Tech as the 58th senior in program history to play in the Senior Bowl since the game began in 1950.

Thomas is listed as a defensive back on the South squad roster. His team will be led by head coach Hue Jackson and his entire Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff.

A three-year captain, Thomas racked up 7,166 total yards (4,754 passing, 2,412 rushing) in his 39 career starts at Tech. He amassed 62 total touchdowns (40 passing, 22 rushing), and is the only player in school history to surpass 4,000 yards through the air, and 2,000 yards on the ground.

This year’s Senior Bowl will be played on at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Saturday, January 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and will be aired on the NFL Network.

