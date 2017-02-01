Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: WR Adonicas Sanders Signs LOI

South Carolina wide receiver Adonicas Sanders signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

WR

Adronicas Sanders 6’1 – 185, Fort Dorchester HS (North Charleston, SC)

One of the later commitments of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, South Carolina wide receiver Adonicas Sanders has officially signed his letter of intent.

Recruiting Overview:

The North Charleston, South Carolina native enters Georgia Tech coming off a solid high school career. He currently stands at 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds.

Sanders star ratings from the four major recruiting services are the following;

247Sports: ★★★

ESPN: NR

Rivals: ★★

Scout: NR

Not heavily scouted by any of the four major recruiting services, Sanders is rated by 247Sports’s composite rankings as a three-star. His rating equivalent to 80.32 out of 100 is that of a prospect who is a borderline three-star. Not that should be discouraging to Sanders or any Georgia Tan fan as there has been plenty of two-star recruits to become well known players at the college and NFL levels.

As one can tell, Sanders was not a heavily recruited or scouted player, there is not much out there on Sanders. Prior to his commitment and eventual signing with Georgia Tech, Sanders had some interest with Coastal Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Wake Forest. His only other scholarship offer came from FCS Western Carolina.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Sanders is the fifth member of the Yellow Jacket’s 2017 recruiting class to sign his letter of intent. The South Carolina native will join the Georgia Tech program as the only wide receiver from the 2017 recruiting class.

Going forward Sanders will most likely not playing time on the offensive side of the ball next season. The best option for Sanders for next season will be to redshirt completely and work on developing his game. Lacking elite speed for a wide receiver, Sanders will most likely find himself as an outside receiver at the college level. By lacking elite speed, Sanders will need to focus more on perfecting his routes in hopes of beating faster cornerbacks.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

