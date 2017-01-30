Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Tech Grabs Pair of Commits Before Signing Day

Georgia Tech Football landed a pair of commitments on Monday afternoon from safety Kaleb Oliver and wide receiver Adonicas Sanders.

Paul Johnson and staff started the week off on a nice foot on Monday. On Monday afternoon, the Georgia Tech coaching staff found out they’ve earned two new commitments. Those commitments are from linebacker Kaleb Oliver and wide receiver Adonicas Sanders just two days before National Signing Day. Both Oliver and Sanders visited The Flats this past weekend on the final weekend of the 2017 recruiting cycle.

S Kaleb Oliver – Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, TN)

As our 2017 recruiting tracker indicated this past weekend, Oliver took an official visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend. Going into the weekend, it appeared as though the Tennessee prospect was a lean towards Hugh Freeze and the Ole Miss Rebels.

But after what appears to be a very strong official visit this past weekend, Oliver decided to end his recruitment on Monday, committing to Georgia Tech.

Oliver is a composite three-star recruit according to 247Sports’s composite ratings and rankings but was rated by the Rivals network as a four-star recruit and is tied for the highest rating of a Georgia Tech commit at 5.8. That honor is shared with Gentry Bonds, Bruce Jordan-Swilling, and Tre Swilling.

Oliver has the tools to play both defensive back and safety at the next level. However with his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame, Paul Johnson and staff may very well decide to move the Oakland High School star to linebacker. If they do choose to move Oliver to linebacker, expect him to redshirt his true freshman season. If they choose to keep him at corner or safety, Oliver may see the field in 2017 but if he does it will most likely be in a special teams capacity.

WR Adonicas Sanders – Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, SC)

Sanders was also on an official visit this past weekend alongside Oliver. According to his 247Sports profile, Sanders received only one other scholarship offer that being from Western Carolina.

Overall, Sanders doesn’t have elite speed for a wide receiver especially at his size. At 6-foot-1, 190-lbs, Sanders runs a 40-yd dash of 4.62 according to ESPN. However he does possess enough speed and elusiveness to turn small passes into big gains.

Sanders appears to be the only wide receiver commitment for the Yellow Jackets entering next season which isn’t too much of a surprise since they brought in three wide receivers in last year’s class.

Sanders game is still a bit raw and could use work in route running and other aspects. With some quality coaching by WRs coach Al Preston, Sanders could turn into a quality wide receiver at the next level.

