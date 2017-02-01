Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Safety Tariq Carpenter Signs LOI

The second signee of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, Georgia native Tariq Carpenter penned his letter of intent, officially becoming a member of Georgia Tech Football.

S

Tariq Carpenter 6’2 – 191, Long County (Lincolnton, GA)

One of six defensive backs in the 2017 recruiting class, Carpenter joined Antwan Owns as one of two players to jump the Central Florida ship and flip to the Jackets.

Recruitment Overview:

Carpenter’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★

Scout : ★★

Carpenter is rated a three-star by both ESPN and 247Sports, and a two-star by Rivals and Scout. He’s got an 81.82 composite rating from 247Sports.

Having committed to Central Florida all the way back in April of 2016, Carpenter soon started getting offers from and interest from the likes of Georgia Tech and Miami, taking visits to both in consecutive weeks in January, before flipping to the Jackets.



What It Means for Georgia Tech:

At 6’2″ and 190 lbs, Carpenter is a big kid, and with room to put on a a little muscle and weight. He’s got long arms, and seems comfortable working alone in large empty spaces of the field. At Long County he saw a lot of time covering the run near the line as well, and was a problem for lineman to block.

With Carpenter, Georgia Tech gets speed, size, and versatility. The Ludowici native saw his stock on the rise in terms of teams showing interest as signing day drew closer, and any time coaches can sway a kid away from talent rich Florida.

The Yellow Jackets have no shortage of defensive back depth on their 2017 pre-season roster, so Carpenter will need to compete, or maybe put on some size and move positions, which he’s more than capable of.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

This article originally appeared on