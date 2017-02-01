Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Safety Avery Showell Signs LOI

Safety Avery Showell was the fourth player on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent and officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

Avery Showell 6’2 – 195 lbs, St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA)

Coming off back-to-back state titles at Cartersville, Showell was a late addition to the class, not committing until late January.

Showell’s athleticism and physical playing style, along with his experience as a receiver make him a good fit at the safety position, but he shows promise as an edge rusher as well.

Recruitment Overview:

Showell’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

Showell picked Tech over Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, to name a few. He’s a consensus three-star prospect among major recruiting outlets, and carries a composite rating of 83.2 from 247Sports.

The No. 18 commit of Paul Johnson’s 2017 class, Showell had visited Wake Forest the week before giving his word to the Yellow Jackets. He had actually committed to the Demon Deacons back in July, but eventually made his way to Tech.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

In an unusual move for Paul Johnson recruits, Showell also took a visit to Kansas State the week after committing to Georgia Tech.

Showell is one of four players currently listed at the safety position from the 2017 recruiting class for Georgia Tech.

Additional Coverage:

