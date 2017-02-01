Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: RB Jordan Mason Signs LOI

One of only two running backs in Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, Tennessee native Jordan Ponchez-Mason became the 12th recruit to submit his letter of intent to coaches on Wednesday.

The 16th commitment of Paul Johnson’s 2017 class, Jordan Mason took his visit to Atlanta back on January 13, and gave his verbal shortly after, though his decision was likely already made long before his actual visit.

Recruitment Overview:

Mason’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★

A solid three-star recruit, Mason ran for 2,050 yards for 23 touchdowns on 259 carries in his senior season, and was the runner-up for Mr. Football Class 5A Back.

Mason received a total of nine scholarship offers from a mixture of several FBS and FCS level schools. His FBS offers included Ball State, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, and Texas San-Antonio, not to mention Georgia Tech. His FCS offers came from Austin Peay, Mercer, and Tennessee Tech.

He committed to Georgia Tech last month on January 16th, just a month after the Yellow Jackets originally offered the three-star running back.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

At 6’1″ and 205 lbs, Mason could fit at either the a-back or b-back position, but b-back seems most likely. It’s not a stretch to think that Mason could immediately be positioned to compete his way up the depth chart. Especially after an extremely impressive career at a very highly regarded program at Gallatin.

Additional Coverage:

