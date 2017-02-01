Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: RB Jerry Howard Signs LOI

South Carolina running back Jerry Howard signed his letter of intent to on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

RB

Jerry Howard 6’0 – 210 lbs, Rock Hill, SC (Northwestern)

Former ECU commitment, running back Jerry Howard has signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. Howard is one of a handful of players in the Yellow Jacket’s 2017 class that Paul Johnson was able to flip from opposing FBS programs.

Recruitment Overview:

Howard’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★

Listed at 6’0″ and 210 lbs, Howard has an 82.58 composite score from 247Sports, and is widely considered a three-star prospect.

A former East Carolina commit, Howard flipped to Georgia Tech in November following a five month commitment to the Pirates. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas alumni had 15 other offers to add onto his offers from GT and ECU. Some of his other offers included Georgia Southern, Navy and Western Kentucky.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

With a lot of depth at the a-back position on the depth chart already, Tech only had three running backs committed to this year’s recruiting class, which could pay off for a player like Howard down the road as the herd thins. Georgia Tech gets a solid player with a boatload of potential. His size will allow him to also become a get b-back option for the Yellow Jackets down the road.

Additional Coverage:

