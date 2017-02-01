Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: QB/AHT Tobias Oliver Signs LOI

Quarterback/Athlete Tobias Oliver was the eighth recruit on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially joining the Georgia Tech football program.

ATH

Tobias Oliver 6’2 – 175 lbs, Northside (Warner Robins, GA)

Generally accepted as a three-star prospect across all recruiting outlets except ESPN, Oliver was the face of the Northside-Warner Robins program for three seasons, and broke the school record for career passing yardage with 3,716 yards during the 2016 season.

Recruitment Overview:

Oliver’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★★

Oliver was commitment No. 15 for the Yellow Jackets for this year’s recruiting class, picking Tech over Army, Mercer, and Troy. He visited Georgia Tech back in mid-January, which resulted in his commitment.

Listed at 6’2″, 175 lbs, the Warner-Robins native has an 84.23 composite score as an athlete, according to 247Sports.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Paul Johnson has been known to move quarterback recruits to the a-back position, or even over to the defensive side of the ball in games, but most usually get practice running the option. with three-year starter Justin Thomas graduating, Tech will be opening the competition going into spring, and Johnson will have some decisions to make.

With seven quarterbacks currently listed on Georgia Tech’s depth chart, Oliver is the only player from this year’s signing class with the QB tag still widely associated with his name, which may pay off for him down the road if he stays in Johnson’s favor, and picks up the offense.

If Oliver isn’t kept as a quarterback, or converted to a-back, Oliver’s athleticism likely lends itself most to the defensive back position on the defensive side of the ball.

