Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: PK Brenton King Signs LOI

All-state Georgia kicker has signed his letter of intent and is officially one of the newest members of the Georgia Tech football program.

One of the top kickers in the country is officially a Yellow Jacket, King replaces the decommitment of Joseph Bulovas who is now committed to Alabama.

Recruiting Overview:

247Sports: ★★

ESPN: NR

Rivals:★★

Scout:★★

A two-star recruit by the three services that ranked him, King is considered one of the top 25 placekickers in all of America.

The Hoschton, Georgia native received interest from Old Dominion, Georgia, and Lousiville throughout his recruitment. Prior to receiving an offer after the Yellow Jackets lost the commitment of Joseph Bulovas, King was committed to the Old Dominon Monarchs.

Once he received an offer from Georgia Tech, King flipped his commitment to Tech and the rest is history.

What It Means For Georgia Tech:

With Harrison Butker leaving after an extremely successful career at Geogria Tech, the starting kicker gig is wide open.

King will be the only placekicker on the Yellow Jackets roster come June who is officially on scholarship. By being on scholarship, King will most likely get a few extra looks as Paul Johnson and the Georgia Tech staff look to replace one of the best kickers in Georgia Tech history.

