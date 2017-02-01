Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: P Pressley Harvin III Signs LOI

One of the nation’s top punting prospects, Pressley Harvin III has signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

P

Pressley Harvin III 6’0 – 235 lbs, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

The Sumter High School standout looks to make an immediate impact for the Yellow Jackets, which is probably why Paul Johnson has a scholarship waiting on him, which isn’t unheard of, but not the usual road college kickers and punters take.

Recruitment Overview:

Star ratings for Harvin III:

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★★

A consensus three-star prospect, and carries a 247Sports composite rating of 81.45, but all those ratings are pretty irreverent for a kicker.

According to his 247Sports page, Harvin III received just one scholarship offer, that being from Georgia Tech. While kickers and punters generally don’t receive scholarships, the top ones usually do. That being said, Harvin III most likely has more offers out there but decided not to disclose them to the public.

Harvin wasted no time in making his college decision, committing to Georgia Tech on March 6th, only a few weeks after his first offer.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Harvin’s signing means Joins senior Grant Aasen on the depth chart, and will have a good chance to immediately compete for the starting spot.

The 6’0″, 235 lb leg has a punt average of around 44 yards, according to ProKicker.com, and has a long of 53, but it’s the incredible hang time that adds value to a kicker like Harvin. The ball gets lost in the clouds. Both attributes will give Harvin an immediate chance at the job. After all, no head coach has time to worry about the kicking game, and if Harvin can have an immediate impact, that’s good for the overall program.

Additional Coverage:

For more coverage on Georgia Tech’s national signing day be sure to check out our 2017 live recruiting tracker. If you want a look at National Signing Day at a national level here on the FanSided Network, be sure to check out Saturday Blitz.

This article originally appeared on