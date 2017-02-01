Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: OL Boe Tufele Signs LOI

Defensive tackle Boe Tufele became the (#) commit to put a pen his letter of intent to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The California native was one of the top rated lineman in the state for 2017.

DT

Boe Tufele 6’3 – 310, Nathaniel Narbonne HS (Harbor City, CA)



The 22nd commitment of Paul Johnson’s latest class of signees, Harbor City, California’s Boe Tufele committed to Georgia Tech this past Sunday during a visit to Atlanta.

Probably attributed mostly to his distance from campus, Tufele was likely one of the least known recruits among Georgia Tech circles, and could be considered somewhat of a late surprise commitment.

Recruitment Overview:

Tufele’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★★

Rivals : ★★

Scout : ★★★★

Tufele is widely considered a three-star defensive prospect, but signed with the Yellow Jackets as an offensive lineman, making him one of five in this year’s signing class.

Listed at 6’3″ and 290 lbs, it’s apparent on film that the Tufele probably surpasses the weight estimate, but his weight doesn’t seem to negatively affect his athletic ability. He definitely has agility for his size.

247Sports has Tufele’s composit rating set at 82.07, and he’s considered a among the top 100 defensive tackle recruits in America, so it’ll be interesting to see how his skill translates to the offensive side of the ball, assuming he stays there.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Tufele chose to sign with the Jackets over Hawaii and Illinois, and gives Tech another player in this year’s class with the versatility of experience on both sides of the football.

As another OL signee, Tufele adds even more depth on the offensive front, and in Paul Johnson’s cut blocking offense, it’s important to build a reserve at those positions.

Additional Coverage:

