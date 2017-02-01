Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: OG Zach Quinney Signs LOI

Savannah, Georgia offensive guard prospect Zach Quinney signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

OG

Zach Quinney 6’5 – 265 lbs, Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA)

One of Georgia’s offensive guard prospects has signed and delivered his letter of intent to play for Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Savannah Christian Prep’s Zach Quinney is the newest member of the Georgia Tech football program.

Recruiting Overview:

Quinney’s star ratings from the four major services are the following:

247Sports:★★★

ESPN: ★★★

Rivals:★★★

Scout: ★★★

A consensus three-star recruit among the four scouting services, Quinney is expected to be a back up for a few seasons before taking a starting role.

Overall, Quinney’s recruitment process saw him land 17 scholarship offers, most from FBS schools. Outside of Georgia Tech, the Savannah, Georgia’s most notable offers are Cincinnati, Duke, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Tulane, and Wake Forest.

In his recruitment, Quinney did show interest in Duke and North Carolina visiting both schools unofficially. However, Quinney ended his recruiting process in the middle of last summer, committing to Georgia Tech on July 19th.



What It Means For Georgia Tech:

In the short term, Quinney will most likely be a player who will be redshirted this upcoming football season. The Savannah, Georgia native will provide excellent depth for the Yellow Jackets in a position group that is already filled with quality players.

A redshirt season will allow Quinney to develop more into his 6-foot-5 frame and add weight onto his 265-pounds. It will also allow him to refine some areas of his game and work on his techniques. Overall, Quinney should be starting by his redshirt junior season at the very latest.

