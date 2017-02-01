Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: OG Michael Minihan Signs LOI

Hawaiian offensive guard Michael Minihan signed his letter of intent on Wednesday, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

Recruiting Overview:

Minihan’s star rating from the four major recruiting services are the following;

247Sports: ★★★

ESPN: ★★★

Rivals: ★★★

Scout: ★★★

The 6-foot-2 and 284-pound Hawaiian native was a consensus three star recruit by all the recruiting services. Minihan collected a total of six offers over his recruitment. The five schools that offered Minihan were Air Force, Army, Idaho, San Jose State, and UNLV. Minihan ended his recruiting process on July 27th when he committed to Georgia Tech. Minihan’s lack of offers is most likely due to being in Hawaii more so than it being a talent reason.

What It Means For Georgia Tech:

Once arriving on campus, Minihan will be the second native Hawaiian on the Yellow Jackets roster. He will join senior defensive back Shaun Kagawa who is from Hilo, Hawaii and attended Kamehameha High School.

Minihan is one of five offensive line commitments in the 2017 recruiting class. The extra depth on the offensive line will be key for the Yellow Jackets as nine of 16 current offensive lineman are redshirt sophomores or fewer.

Barring catastrophic injuries, Minihan should redshirt in 2016 and most likely see the field at the earliest in 2017, if not 2018. Adding about 20 extra pounds of weight and muscle will help Minihan greatly moving forward.

Additional Coverage:

