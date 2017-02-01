Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: OG Charlie Clark Signs LOI

Guard Charlie Clark became the ninth newest member of Georgia Tech Fooball on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent.

Recruitment Overview:

Clark’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★

Scout : ★★

At 6’4″ and 270 lbs, Clark certainly has plenty of size already and room to grow as well. He carries a 247Sports composite score of 80.72, making him a borderline three-star recruit. Overall, Clark received eight scholarship offers with a mixture of FBS and FCS losters. A Marist School product, Charlie Clark was the 15th commitment of Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, committing to the Yellow Jackets over Georgia Southern, Army and Navy.

Another flipped commitment, Clark committed to Tulane all the way back in May or 2016, but Georgia Tech coaches never let up, and offered him a scholarship in early January.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

An all-state 4A player at Marist, Clark was the fourth offensive lineman to sign with the Jackets, adding depth at a key position in an option offense that relies heavily on the cut block. He joined Michael Minihan, Zach Quinney and Connor Hansen at the time he gave his verbal.

Clark is most likely to redshirt and sit a few years before seeing consistent playing time.

Additional Coverage:

