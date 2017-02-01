Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: LB Kaleb Oliver Signs LOI

Linebacker Kaleb Oliver is the 13th player on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent, officially making him a member of the Georgia Tech football program.

LB

Kaleb Oliver Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)

A late commitment for Georgia Tech, Kaleb Oliver from Murfreesboro, Tennessee has officially joined the Georgia Tech football program on Wednesday.

Recruitment Overview:

An outside linebacker in high school, Kaleb Oliver stands at 6-foot-3 and 205-pounds. He is one of two commitments to come from Murfreesboro, Tennessee joining early enrollee Gentry Bonds.

Oliver’s star rating among the four services goes as the following;

247Sports : ★★★

ESPN : ★★★

Rivals : ★★★★

Scout : ★★★

Outside of Rivals, Oliver is seen primarily as a quality player at the next level who will most likely see a good amount of playing time once he develops his game.

While not heavily recruited by a ton of schools, Oliver did receive a total of ten offers from FBS schools. Some of his more notable offers include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Louisville.

Prior to the past week in which the Yellow Jackets appear to take a significant lead in his recruitment, Oliver appeared to be destined to become a Rebel at Ole Miss. It appears however that a visit to Georgia Tech in the last weekend of the 2017 cycle changed his fortunes.

Following his visit on January 27th, Oliver pulled he trigger this past Monday to commit Georgia Tech.

What It Means for Georgia Tech:

Oliver is the (#) member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2017 recruiting class to officially sign his letter of intent. Oliver will be one three linebackers to join the program from Georgia Tech’s 2017 recruiting class, giving the Yellow Jackets considerable depth at the position going forward. He will join TD Roof as well Jaquan Henderson in the linebacker corp next season. It is also possible that four-star recruit Bruce Jordan-Swilling become a linebacker for the Yellow Jackets in the future.

Oliver will join a young linebacking unit at Georgia Tech which means with a good impression, the Tennessee native could very well see early playing time on The Flats. If the Georgia Tech coaching staff potentially chooses to not use Oliver on the defensive side of the ball next season, it is a strong possibility he could see time on special teams.

Additional Coverage:

